6 Best Exercises to Reduce Saddlebags For Beginners

At the gym, you've probably seen people doing lunges, squats, and step-ups. These movements are great for building muscle and burning fat, but they can also help reduce saddlebags. Saddlebags are those little pockets of fat right under your glutes. Fortunately, these exercises will not only help reduce the appearance of saddlebags but also strengthen your lower body so that you can run and jump more efficiently!

Get Rid of Saddlebags

1. Lateral Step-Up with Dumbbells

This exercise is an excellent way to work your glutes and hamstrings, which are the two primary muscles that contribute to saddlebag formation. In addition, it also targets your quads and core muscles. To perform this exercise:

Place one foot on a bench or step. You can use any flat object that's high enough to force you to be balanced as you do this move! Be sure not to let yourself fall forward as that could hurt!

Hold dumbbells in both hands and then lift up onto the step/box using only your working leg.

Make sure not to squat down too low; keep the knee slightly bent throughout this movement.

Your other leg should hang off of whatever surface you're standing on. When ready, slowly lower back down until both feet touch again—but don't let go yet! Instead, immediately repeat by stepping back up onto whatever surface you were using for support before repeating these steps again until time runs out or fatigue sets in.

2. Weighted Squat With Side Leg Raise

Set up two dumbbells on the floor next to your feet.

Then, pick them up and hold one in each hand at arm's length.

Bend your knees slightly, keeping them in line with your feet as you lower yourself into a squat position.

Make sure that you keep your back straight and your head facing forward throughout the movement.

As you come back up from the squat, lift one leg off of the ground about 6 inches to your side. Hold for 3 seconds before lowering it again and repeating on the other side of the body.

Start off by doing three sets of 10 reps per leg (20 per set). You could rest for 90 seconds between sets so that proper form can be maintained throughout each repetition—it also gives time for lactic acid buildup in muscles so they can recover better between sets! To measure progress, try taking some before photos at different stages over several weeks or months.

3. Dumbbell Front Lunge With Calf Raise

Dumbbells are preferred over barbells for this exercise. This is because using dumbbells allows you to target multiple muscles at once, including your glutes and hamstrings. You can do 2-3 sets of 15-20 reps per side. For example, if you do 10 reps on your left side, switch your weight to the right hand and repeat another 10 reps.

Begin by lunging forward and doing standard lunges for 8-10 reps.

Once you reset, immediately start doing calf raises and go until failure.

Next, put your other leg forward and repeat.

Once you've completed a set of lunges with both legs, as well as a corresponding set of calf raises to go with each set, you've completed one megaset. Do three of these.

4. Kettlebell Swing

The kettlebell swing is a great exercise for anyone looking to lose saddlebags. The motion of the swing will help you strengthen your core, which will help keep your lower back in place and allow your glutes to do their job.

Kettlebells are a great tool for training because they require you to use both the upper and lower body at the same time, which will help provide stability while working out.

Here's how to do it:

Hold onto the kettlebell with both hands while bending at the waist and keeping your knees slightly bent.

Then, you’re going to bring it up over one shoulder as far as possible before switching sides by bringing it behind you between both legs (or under one leg if desired).

After that, bring it back up over one shoulder again until there’s tension on the weight—this can take anywhere from 3-5 seconds depending on how long your arms are compared with your height—and repeat this motion 15 times per side for two sets total!

5. Plyometric (Jump) Squats

Plyometric exercises are those that require you to use the stretch reflex, or the tendency for muscles to contract harder when they're stretched. For example, if you stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and then jump up and down a few times, each time you land back on the ground your muscles will contract more forcefully than before.

This exercise is great because it helps build strength in all areas of your legs simultaneously by targeting multiple muscle groups at once—but also because it's easy for beginners to do at home without having to invest in any equipment.

To perform this move:

Stand with feet close together and hands on hips (or holding a dumbbell).

Squat down by bending knees until thighs are almost parallel to the floor; then jump as high as possible while spreading arms out wide for balance (you can also hold onto something sturdy like a wall or chair).

Land softly and repeat 10-20 times; increase the number of each workout by two until reaching 30 reps!

6. Forward Lunges With Overhead Press

You will start by standing up straight and holding weights in both hands.

Then, reach the weights up above your head with straight arms.

While doing this, lift one leg forward so that it is in line with your torso and the other leg will remain parallel to the floor.

Step back while keeping your torso upright and then repeat on the opposite side.

Once you lunge forward, press the weight over your head and do 10 reps of overhead presses. Bring the weights back down to your side and do 8-10 lunges. Repeat for 3 sets total.

This exercise helps improve balance as well as strengthen core muscles such as glutes and abdominals while also burning fat around saddle bags! The best way to perform this exercise is three sets of 10-12 repetitions on each side.

Conclusion

There’s no need to be afraid of saddlebags. We can help you get rid of them by giving you the information you need and showing you how easy it is to do these six exercises. Remember, your diet plays a crucial role in losing fat too, so you'd be wise to clean up your eating habits as well. However, if you work out diligently and eat healthy, you could notice results as soon as two weeks after starting your new routine!

