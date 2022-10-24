6 Best Exercises for Women to Get Bigger Thighs & Butt

Women often want to know about the exercises to increase the size of their thighs. They can do so by doing squats, lunges, and step-ups.

It's not as stressful a task as you might think it to be. You should do the following exercises every day for a few weeks to see the results.

Thigh and Butt Exercises for Women

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Squat

When performing a squat, it's important to keep your core tight and chest high. To maintain proper form, you should always start with your weight on your toes.

To do this exercise:

As you lower yourself into a squat, make sure both knees track over the middle of your foot while keeping the heels flat on the ground.

You should go till your thighs are parallel or just below parallel with the floor before returning to the standing position and repeating for the desired number of reps (1-12).

2) Walking Lunge

Walking lunges are a great unilateral exercise to build a strong set of lower body muscles.

Here's how you can do walking lunges:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand by your side.

Step forward with one leg, lowering into a lunge till your back knee is almost touching the floor. Make sure to keep both knees aligned over your toes.

Push yourself up, and bring the opposite foot towards you (you should be in a low squat position).

Repeat for 12-15 reps on each side, resting for 30 seconds between sets, if needed.

3) Curtsy Lunge

It's done as follows:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms relaxed by your sides.

Extend your right leg back behind you, and move it to your left, lowering down into a lunge till both knees are bent at 90 degrees (or as low as you can comfortably go).

As you lower, keep your torso upright, and push through the left heel to keep the foot firmly planted on the ground.

Keep looking straight ahead or slightly forward throughout the exercise. Don't let your gaze drop down towards the floor.

Raise yourself back up onto flat feet before repeating with the other leg for one rep. You should do all reps on one side before switching over to the other.

4) Donkey Kick

Donkey kicks are a great way to help strengthen your glutes, improve flexibility, and build muscle in the quads.

Here's how to do them:

Lie on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground about hip-width apart. Lift your heels off the floor, and hold for five seconds.

Keeping one leg bent, push it back behind you till it's straight. Lower down slowly for two seconds before repeating with both legs simultaneously for ten reps (about 15 times).

Switch sides after completing all reps on one side; repeat for another set of 15 reps per side.

5) Weighted Step-up

Here's how you do this exercise:

Begin with a single step. Using a set of dumbbells or ankle weights, place one foot on a bench or step, and use your other leg to push yourself up and onto the bench.

Make sure to keep your back straight and chest up, not leaning forward or backward.

Step back down, and repeat with the opposite leg.

Remember to keep your weight in your heels instead of putting too much pressure on the balls of the feet.

6) Hip Thrust

The hip thrust is a great exercise to work both the glutes and hamstrings.

It's done as follows:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

Your arms should be straight out on each side, and palms down (you can place them under your lower back for support).

Lift your hips off the ground till you form a straight line from head to heels. This will be your starting position.

Drive through your heels into the ground as if you were trying to lift them up as high as possible.

Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement while maintaining control of the upper body by keeping your shoulders pressed down into the bench or floor.

Lower yourself under control back down to the original position, and do for the desired number of reps or time period.

Takeaway

Now that you know the exercises and when to do them, it's important to work hard to reach your goals. However, don't forget that you should be having fun as well. Work hard, and play hard.

