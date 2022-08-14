6 Best Exercises for Women to Help with Cramps

Menstrual cramps or dysmenorrhea can be incredibly debilitating and cumbersome. The pain can be best defined as a dull, throbbing, or stabbing sensation in the lower abdomen right before and during your period.

Pain relievers can help ease the pain of cramps, but there are other, more natural ways to fix the problem. Despite common myths, you should exercise during your period because it helps release endorphins, which are the body's natural painkillers. This means that light workouts can help reduce period cramps and pain.

Exercises That Help Relieve Cramps

Check out these six best exercises that will help relieve cramps.

1) Low Back and Glute Stretch

This move can help ease the tightness in your muscles that can come from cramps and bloating during your period. This exercise helps open up the hips, ribs, abs, and your back.

Here is how you can do this exercise to relieve cramps:

Start with your left foot flat on the ground and your right foot straight back from your hip at 6 o'clock.

Plant the ball of your back foot as if you were wearing a stiletto heel, and bend your front knee just a little bit.

The left arm will go straight out at shoulder height, and the right arm will go up.

Shake your hips to the right as you reach your right hand up and out. Repeat for six to eight times on each side.

2) Pigeon Pose

The pigeon pose will help your hips feel less tense, which is good if you have cramps in your hips. It will help stretch your hips and ease any pain you might be feeling.

Here is how you can do this exercise to relieve cramps:

First, put yourself in a sitting position with your back straight. Bend your right knee and put your left leg out in front of you.

Put your hands on your hips and arch your back. Reach your arms over your head and bring your hands together for a more intense stretch.

Get on your hands and knees. Bring your right knee forward to your right wrist, and stretch out your right ankle so it's in line with your left hip.

Slide your leg back slowly. Depending on how flexible you are and how you feel, you may need to keep your hands on the ground for balance.

Hold this pose for a few breaths, then come back to the centre and repeat it with your right leg out in front of you and your left knee bent.

Repeat five to ten times.

3) Kneeling Abdominal Twist

Hip and pelvic opening stretches can feel great when your hips and pelvis feel tight and full, which can happen when you have heavy bleeding, cramps, or PMS.

Here is how you can do this exercise to relieve cramps:

Kneel on your left knee with your right foot planted at 3 o'clock and turn outward.

Put your fingers together at chest level, lift your elbows, and pull your fingers apart to work your back.

Shift your weight to your right foot and bend your right knee more as you twist and drive your left elbow to the left.

Bring your body back to the middle by tightening your glutes and pulling your right elbow back to square your shoulders. Repeat six to eight times on each side.

4) Thigh Dancing

This exercise works out both your thigh muscles and your abdominal muscles at the same time. You will get a little endorphin rush, which will make you feel better and also speed up your metabolism.

Here is how you can do this exercise to relieve cramps:

Kneel down so that your knees are about hip-width apart and your bottom is on your heels.

Lift your hips a few inches off your heels and roll them gently forward and backward.

Make sure to tighten your abs as you roll your hips forward and take a deep breath out.

Keep going at a steady pace for 30 times.

5) Shift Back Arm Rotation

Bloating, cramping, or pain in the abdomen can make the ribs and abdomen feel tight. This move opens up these areas so that the blood can flow better and the symptoms are relieved.

Here is how you can do this exercise to relieve cramps:

This move has four parts that work on the middle of the back and the hips.

On all fours, shift your weight back toward your heels by finding a deep hip hinge and contracting your glutes.

This will bring you back to the centre.

Then, lift your right hand toward the ceiling and open your chest to the right.

Return to the centre and repeat the shift, switching between lifting your left arm and rotating your back to the left.

6) Glute Bridge

This exercise can help move blood away from the pelvis and lower abdomen, which is where you feel fullness and pressure. It takes pressure off the pelvic floor and can help reduce cramping and swelling. This is a gentle inversion that is only held for a short time.

Here is how you can do this exercise to relieve cramps:

When you are on your back, bend your knees so that both feet are flat on the floor about 6 inches away from your glutes.

Reach your fingers to your heels, which will engage your upper back and open your chest.

Press into your feet and lift your pelvis about 1 to 2 inches off the mat.

Engage the glutes and press the pelvis toward the ceiling to move the front of the hips to their full range of motion, then return to the hovering position.

Repeat 8–10 times.

Follow these six easy exercises will help relieve your cramps.

