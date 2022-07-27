6 Best Exercises for Women to Increase Their Core Strength

Core strength facilitates our ability to move more quickly, powerfully and with good form during everyday activities as well as endurance sports. Everything feels simpler after you stabilise and strengthen your trunk.

By stabilising your entire body, core muscles enable you to walk, bend, reach and have a straight posture.

Back pain, injuries and poor posture are all associated with weak core muscles. The benefits of increasing your core strength go far beyond just toning your abs.

Exercises for the core engage your trunk muscles and reduce muscular imbalances. So, how can you work your core the best? Choose exercises that target all the trunk muscles.

Workout Exercises to Increase your Core Strength

Exercises to increase your core strength can be as basic or as complex as you choose. Numerous core workouts don't require heavy gym equipment. As long as there's space for stretching, you can do core exercises anywhere.

Here’s a look at six exercises you must do to increase your core strength:

1) Lunges

Due to the fact that they work the knee and hip extensors, lunges are an excellent workout for core strength. The walking lunge and the stationary lunge are the two basic varieties of lunges.

Here's how to do lunges

Pull your shoulders back; hold your hands on your hips, and stand tall.

Take a step forward with your right leg, and softly inhale.

Attempt a 90-degree-bend on your front knee.

Although it could be challenging initially, you will succeed.

Make sure your back knee is not resting and is slightly elevated off the ground.

Repeat while exerting more effort.

2) Hollowman

As an isometric hold, this exercise causes the core muscles to contract while the body remains still. This is a terrific exercise to develop your core strength from the ground up. As it's a static hold, it's also excellent for anyone whose lower back hurts when they move.

Here’s how to do it:

Your legs should be at a 45-degree angle, arms by your side and chin tucked.

Your back ought to be parallel to the ground.

Squeeze your glutes, quads and stomach while pulling together your hip bones and rib cage.

To activate the diaphragm, take a deep breath.

Put your chin in. Pull your shoulders away from your ears and downwards.

Maintain the position for 30-60 seconds.

3) Side Plank

Exercises like the side plank help to tone your arms and legs as well as increase your core strength. A better sense of equilibrium is felt all around. It's a modification of the standard plank workout where you strengthen yourself by acquiring a push-up position.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay on your right side, with your legs completely straight.

Make a diagonal motion, and raise yourself up using your right forearm.

You ought to have your left hand on your hip.

Try to hold for 60 seconds while bracing for your abs.

Continue on the opposite side.

Keep your hips and knees off the ground, and hold the position for 10 to 15 seconds before taking a five-second break if you're unable to complete the whole 60 seconds.

4) Seated Knee Tuck

Seated knee tucks are a great addition to the list of exercises that can help build your core strength. Along with abs, the glutes, quads, hamstrings and calves are also worked when doing this exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

Your feet should be flat on the mat when you sit on it with your knees extended. Put your hands behind you, palms facing down on the mat.

Lean back a little; flex your elbows, and elevate your legs in the same position as before.

Your upper torso and knees should be in close proximity to one another.

Push your legs aside while leaning back. While doing so, extend your legs straight.

Your upper body should be near your knees while your knees are bent and close to your chest.

5) Press-up

Press-ups enhance your core strength without forcing you to maintain a straight back and legs during the exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

First, lay on your belly on the floor with your hands directly under your chin.

Draw your shoulder blades in towards your spine, and raise your head and shoulders off the floor. To do that, concentrate on using your chest and back muscles.

Maintain this posture for five seconds, and lower yourself back to the ground.

Repeat 10–20 times a day.

6) Pelvic Lift

By stretching rather than constricting your torso, pelvic lifts increase core strength. The muscles targeted by this exercise are the opposite of those employed during a crunch.

Here’s how to do it:

With your knees arched at a 90-degree angle, lie on your back on the floor. The position of your arms should be on the floor, slightly apart from your sides.

Contract your core muscles to elevate your lower back and pelvis off the ground. Your thighs and back should form a single straight line.

Release back to the ground after holding this position for five seconds.

Try three sets every day, with five repetitions per set.

