6 Best Exercises for Women to Lose Hip Fat

Hip fat is neither uncommon, nor is it easy to get rid of. In fact, hip is one of the most problematic areas of the body for women, who tend to put on a lot of fat in this region.

To exacerbate things, most people nowadays have a job that requires them to sit for at least five to six hours a day. Over time, that leads to weak hips (as the muscles that support the body in the hip area become weakened due to continued less usage). That eventually results in mobility and stability issues as we age.

Whether or not you are looking to lose hip fat, working out your hips is a necessity. Strong hips help you avoid mobility issues, support your lower back, and in general, give you a better quality of life.

Best Exercises for Women to Lose Hip Fat

Check out these six exercises that target your glutes and hip region:

1) Squats

You’re probably tired of hearing it, but the squat is a great exercise for your lower body, as it works out all the important muscles in the area. Squats target your hips and glutes and tone your hips, if performed regularly.

Once you have mastered the basic bodyweight squat, you can increase the intensity through jump squats, dumbbell squats, kettlebell squats or barbell squats.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand uprightm with your feet somewhat broader than shoulder-width apart.

For balance, you can extend your arms in front of you.

Engage your core; maintain a straight back and tall spine, and squat till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Pause when your your knees are over but not beyond your toes.

Exhale, and rise to your feet.

Perform ten to 15 reps.

2) Side-Lying Leg Raise

This bodyweight exercise isolates, targets and strengthens the hips, helping reduce fat. Make sure you perform it in the correct form, though.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on your right side on a yoga mat.

Raise your upper leg (left leg) slowly and as high as possible. Maintain your toes pointing forward.

At the top, pause, and return your leg to the starting position. Ensure that your pelvis is stable, and your core is engaged.

Perform ten repetitions on each side.

3) Step-Ups

Another great move for your lower body, step-ups target your glutes, hips and thighs. They also help improve your balance and stability.

Here's how you do this exercise:

With a dumbbell in each hand, position your feet approximately hip-width apart in front of a knee-height bench or step.

Step onto the bench with your right foot, and lift your left knee while maintaining the weights at your sides.

Lower your left leg as you step backward from the bench.

Lead with your right leg for ten to 15 repetitions. Swap, and complete the same amount of repetitions with your left leg.

Perform two to three sets per side.

4) Fire Hydrants

This exercise targets your glutes and hip area. It also engages your core nicely. Here's how you do this exercise:

Position yourself on your hands and knees, with your knees and feet hip-width apart and palms on the ground.

Keep your gaze slightly to the front and downward.

Engage your core; raise your right knee off the ground, and twist it outward and upward. Your knee should remain bent throughout.

Pause at the top, and return your leg to the starting position.

Perform ten reps with the right leg before switching to the left.

5) Banded Walk

This is a resistance exercise that maintains a good tension on your hips, allowing you to develop strength and muscle. It also strengthen your glutes.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Choose a wide workout band with sufficient resistance to test your lower body but light enough to perform ten repetitions in each direction.

Place the resistance band around your ankles, slightly bend your knees, and expand your stance.

Move to the side without touching your feet.

Take ten steps to your left, followed by ten steps back to the starting place.

Repeat two to three times.

6) Side Lunges

Side lunges are excellent hip exercises inspired by the hip-opening yoga pose Skandasana. This exercise targets your outer thighs, glutes and the sides of your hips.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Your feet should be somewhat broader than hip-width apart. With a tall stance, engaged core and forward-facing gaze, take a big step to the right, and crouch down.

Reduce your body till your right thigh is parallel with the ground.

Pause. With the left foot, push off, and return to the centre.

Perform this move 12 to 16 times, alternating sides.

7) Standing Slow Side Kick

The standing slow side kick helps you lose hip fat and train your muscles for balance and stability.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand straight, and place your hands on your hips.

Carefully raise your right leg to a 70-degree angle.

Maintain your other leg in a straight position.

Return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise 10 to 15 times per leg, alternating legs.

Takeaway

Hips are an important part of the body that require regular exercise to keep them strong. Jobs that require a lot of sitting can cause tight hips, which over time, can cause problems in mobility and stability. Working out your hips will not only help you avoid unseemly fat but also keep your mobility intact.

