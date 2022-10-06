6 Best Fat-Burning Exercises That Are Better Than Walking

Walking is frequently chosen as the default fat-burning exercise. Even worse, some drag themselves through their walks simply, as they believe they are getting a good workout.

However, is walking one of the finest fat-burning exercises? Science says no, though. According to research, steady-state cardio like jogging alone won't improve your ability to burn fat till you combine it with high-intensity interval training exercises, like sprints or hill runs.

Best Fat-Burning Walking Alternatives

Exercises that use several large muscle groups simultaneously are always the most effective. You may easily improve a basic, commonplace toning technique to make it more effective and provide you with the best return on your investment.

Unlike walking, there are many other forms of exercise that can help you burn a lot of calories and speed up your metabolism.

The following six exercises are a good example of how you may burn considerable fat without even setting foot on a treadmill. Additionally, you can genuinely enjoy these exercises. So, let's get started:

1) Low Intensity Cardio

You can lose weight without engaging in vigorous activity. Low intensity cardio can also help you burn calories and lose weight if you're a novice or have physical limitations.

Jogging, biking, power walking, swimming, and aerobics are some of the fat-burning exercises on this list. As you become used to your new regimen, start out slowly, and gradually increase the intensity.

Five days a week, aim for 60 minutes of low intensity cardio. Carry hand weights when jogging, strolling, or doing aerobics as your physical fitness improves.

2) Cycling

Popular fat-burning exercises like cycling can increase your fitness and aid with weight loss.

Most gyms and fitness facilities offer stationary bikes that let you cycle indoors even though cycling is often done outside.

Cycling is fabulous for weight loss. Studies have also shown that regular cyclists are more physically fit overall, have higher insulin sensitivity, and have a lower risk of developing heart disease, cancer, and death.

All fitness levels, from novices to athletes, can benefit from cycling. As it doesn't involve any weight-bearing and has a low impact, it won't put too much strain on the joints.

3) Swimming

A wonderful approach to shedding pounds and toning up is through swimming. It seems that the way you swim affects how many calories you burn.

A 155-pound (70 kg) person can tread water for three minutes and burn 372 calories while doing the breaststroke, 409 calories while doing butterfly, and 298 calories while doing backstroke.

Swimming for 60 minutes three times a week for 12 weeks can dramatically reduce body fat, increase flexibility, and decrease heart disease risk factors, such as high cholesterol and blood triglycerides.

The low impact aspect of swimming makes it gentler on the joints, which is another benefit. That makes it a fabulous fat-burning exercise for those who have joint pain or injury.

4) Strength Training

Contrary to popular belief, lifting weights helps you lose weight and increases metabolism. So, start working out, and remember why you started when you feel like giving up.

Building muscle is the key to losing weight. Another choice is circuit training, which burns 30% more calories than a regular weight workout by alternating quickly between exercises. It burns up to ten calories every minute while destroying fat and sculpting muscle.

5) Sun Salutation

One of the most popular and fundamental yoga poses, the sun salutation focuses on multiple body areas and is extremely effective for weight loss. This fat-burning exercise refers to a grouping of 12 various positions, including the prayer pose, the forward bend, and the bhujangasana.

The ligaments and skeletal system are strengthened as a result. It not only keeps the body moving but also helps lower tension and anxiety. You might lose more weight if you continue to breathe in and out while performing the poses.

6) HIIT Routine

As it maximizes fat reduction and calorie burn, this aerobic exercise has grown in popularity. It entails short, sharp bursts of activity to raise heart rate, followed by a 15-second break.

If you're short on time, HIIT is a fabulous option. Even if you exercise for a shorter period, you can still work out harder and longer. As a result, you will continue burning calories for hours after the workout.

Takeaway

Numerous more fat-burning exercises (other than the ones mentioned above) can help you lose weight. The most crucial thing is to pick an activity you enjoy. That will increase the likelihood that you will continue with it in the long run and see results.

Poll : 0 votes