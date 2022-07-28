6 Best Fat Burning Exercises for Triceps

Are you looking for fat burning exercises to lose that dreaded excess arm flab? Even if it's challenging, maintaining your upper arms in shape is doable.

One of the biggest problems is having flabby arms, as fat naturally tends to accumulate in these areas. Many times, people believe that everything about their body - aside from their arms - is perfectly normal, which is not always the case.

Spot reduction of fat in the triceps is not possible, but you can perform specific workouts and essential cardio to tone and strengthen your triceps.

Tone your Arms with Fat Burning Exercises

Fat burning exercises for triceps help you burn more calories while also strengthening your arm muscles. Weight loss will eventually result from these upper body workouts.

Not only will you feel the burn in your triceps with this specialised toning regimen, but you'll also strengthen your core and trim down that waistline.

By incorporating the following six fat burning exercises into your daily regimen today, you'll be excited to flaunt your toned arms. So, let's start to work those arms till they are sweaty:

1) Triceps Dip

With the exception of your body being set in an upright position, triceps dips are one of the finest fat burning exercises that are identical to push-ups.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit down on a bench or chair, and rest your palms down on the edge of the seat.

Walk your legs outward till your arms are fully extended and buttocks are parallel to the floor.

As low as you can dip while bending your elbows, push yourself back up to your starting position.

Perform 15 reps of four sets.

2) Concentration Curl

You must be seated to do this biceps workout, as opposed to other fat burning exercises that call for standing or moving around.

Here’s how to do it:

With your legs apart, take a seat on the bench.

Use your left hand to grab weight. Your left thigh or knee should be where you rest your elbow.

As you raise your hand up to your shoulder, curl the weight upward. When making this motion, keep the rest of your arm still.

Reverse the weight gradually, but don't place it back on the ground; instead, do it ten more times.

Change places, and perform this exercise with the opposite arm.

Perform three to five sets with each arm.

3) Triangle Push-up

Triangle push-ups are one of the best fat burning exercises and a variation of conventional push-ups. To do this exercise, all that needs to be altered is how your hands are held.

Here’s how to do it:

Descend to the ground as if you were going to perform a conventional push-up, and keep your feet together.

Put your hands together such that your thumbs and index fingers create a triangle by placing them beneath your shoulders.

Put your weight on your hands and feet by raising yourself up.

Slowly lower yourself while maintaining a tight torso and a straight body. Your chest and chin should be parallel to the ground.

Make sure to keep the same form when you stand back up. Avoid letting your hips lift or your lower back drop.

Perform three 15-rep sets.

4) Skullcrusher

The skullcrusher is one of the most terrific fat burning exercises for strengthening the medial and lateral heads of the triceps. It can give your upper arms a defined, proportionate appearance.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold an EZ Bar above your chest with a shoulder-width grip while resting on a flat bench.

Bend at the elbow to lower the bar to your forehead, and spin the action around to bring it back to the starting position.

5) Scissor

Scissors are one of the most fun fat burning exercises that can help you eliminate arm fat very quickly. The action continues with an open and shut motion, much like a pair of scissors.

Here’s how to do it:

Lift your arms straight up to your shoulders while standing upright.

Make a scissor-like motion in front of you from front to back.

Perform three sets of ten reps every day.

6) Double Arm Overhead Extension

The double-arm overhead extension is one of the best fat burning exercises, as it targets both arms simultaneously.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold a five- to seven-pound dumbbell at one end with both hands.

Put your biceps next to your ears while holding the dumbbell over your head.

Slowly lower the dumbbell behind your back.

Apply strain to lift the dumbbell to its starting position behind your head once it contacts the back of your neck.

Start with one set of eight to ten repetitions, and gradually increase to three sets of eight to ten repetitions.

Takeaway

There isn't a magic formula for getting rid of arm fat, but the aforementioned exercises can help you have the defined arms you want.

