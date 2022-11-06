6 Best Flat Stomach Exercises You Can Do at Home

Flat stomach exercises must be included in your workout routine. Well, a flat stomach not only looks appealing, but it also reduces the chances of diabetes, heart stroke, and other chronic diseases.

Even though your primary goal may be to appear fit, keep in mind that good health also depends on a healthy waistline.

One of the most frequently overlooked components of any training program is flat stomach exercises primarily because nothing compares to the burn you get following a bout of ab workouts.

You can tone your stomach and develop a stronger core to support your spine and lessen back pain with some simple flat stomach exercises you can do at home. Enhancing core strength also improves balance while exercising at home, lowering the risk of injury.

Easy Flat Stomach Exercises at Home

Flat stomach exercises are typically performed with little to no equipment and focus more on burning out the muscle than the effectiveness of each rep and activity.

Here are six flat stomach exercises you can perform at home without using any equipment to simplify the process:

1) Ab bicycle

This is a great flat stomach exercise. It helps burn fat around the waistline with every rep.

Here’s how to do it:

With your elbows extended to the sides and your hands behind your head, assume the crunch posture while lying on the floor.

Start the crunch by lifting your chin. Straighten your right leg while bringing your right elbow in to touch your left knee.

Next, extend your left leg straight out in front of you while bringing your right knee up to meet your left elbow.

Exhale as you draw each elbow in towards the opposing knee while maintaining control of your core. Perform ten ab bicycle reps on each side.

2) Pike crunch

Lower abs will benefit greatly from this flat stomach exercise, which is also a wonderful way to end any ab workout.

Here’s how to do it:

Keeping your legs straight and above your hips while resting on your back, slowly lower your legs until you feel the pressure between your lower back and the floor releasing.

With your arms outstretched, begin by lifting your shoulders and upper back off the floor before finishing with your fingers and toes.

As you keep control, move back to your starting position.

3) Heel taps

The simplest way to do this flat stomach exercise is to lightly contract your obliques and abdominals, lifting your upper body about an inch off the ground to avoid unnecessary friction.

Here’s how to do it:

Your feet should be flat on the ground when you lay on your back.

Your knees and feet should be tucked in high, near your glutes.

Contract your left obliques to the point where your left-hand touches your left heel, then immediately your right obliques to the point where your right-hand touches your right heel, all while keeping your hands by your sides.

To achieve the appropriate number of sets and reps, keep performing this movement.

4) Toe reach

This is another of the best flat stomach exercises that look challenging at first but is simple to do. It helps in attaining a flat belly.

Here’s how to do it:

Stretch your legs straight up while lying on your back with your feet pointing upward.

You can modify it by bending your knees just a little.

Exhale and contract your upper abs, lifting your head, neck, and chest off the floor while extending your arms towards your toes.

Perform 20-30 times.

5) Side planks

Side planks are a great flat stomach exercise. Lower your bottom knee to the ground for added support. To increase the intensity, lift your top leg as high as you can, or perform hip dips by bringing your hips almost to the floor, then raising them back up.

Here’s how to do it:

Right forearm positioned below shoulder as you are lying on your right side.

Put your legs out straight, right foot on top of left. firm up your midsection.

To align your body in a straight line, lift your hips. Straighten your left arm in the air.

Turn your torso to face the ground and tuck your left arm in.

To get back to where you were, turn your torso and extend your left arm.

Perform around 8-12 reps.

Continue on the opposite side.

6) Plank

In addition to strengthening your inner core muscles, upper and lower abdominal muscles, and burning more calories than other abs workouts like sit-ups, this is a great flat stomach exercise. This is due to the fact that performing a plank requires using your back, arms, and legs as well.

Instructions:

Put your forearms on the ground as you lay flat on your stomach.

Once your head, neck, back, and legs are all in a straight line.

Press down with your forearms and lift yourself up while using your toes as support.

