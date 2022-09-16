6 Best Full Body Exercises for Beginners

Exercising as a beginner can be intimidating. In most cases, you don’t know where to start.

Most beginners walk into a gym to see people working on different muscles using different equipment and tend to shy away. Maybe it’s not just time for all that isolation work just yet.

As a beginner, it may be wise to start with some full body movements to get your body adjusted to the pattern of exercising before moving on to heavier work.

Full Body Exercises for Beginners

Here are six best exercises you can perform as a beginner to strengthen and condition your body to take on the demands of heavier exercises. Perform these exercises in sets of three or four for 12-15 reps each. Let's get started:

#1 Squat

They're done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet together.

Pushing your hips back, drive your knees forward, and get into a squat position, bringing your thighs parallel to the floor.

Stand back up by straightening your legs and squeezing your glutes on top.

#2 Bench Press

Here's how they're done:

Lie on a flat bench with dumbbells in either hand. Hold them up next to your chest.

Press the dumbbells straight up over your chest, squeezing your chest with straight arms.

Lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

#3 Overhead Press

It's done as follows:

Hold a barbell in your hands, just below your shoulders, and stand straight with your feet hip distance apart.

Bring the barbell up to your collarbone, keeping the elbows pointing forward.

Press the barbell up over your head, straightening out your arms fully.

Bring the barbell back down to the starting position.

#4 Deadlift

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight with your feet below your hips. Bring the barbell over the centre of your feet.

Hinging your hips back, bend slightly at your knees, and grip the barbell with hands shoulder-width apart. Keep your back straight.

Press your feet into the ground, and pick the barbell up, standing straight and squeezing your glutes.

#5 Body Row

It's done as follows:

Hold on to both handles of a TRX band in either hand.

Step forward, and drop your body back, straightening your arms while keeping your body straight, with hips in line with the shoulders and feet.

Pull yourself up to get your chest between your hands, pulling your elbows back and squeezing your shoulder blades together.

Takeaway

Perform the aforementioned exercises at least three to four times a week to see results in your strength and shape.

Once you’ve mastered these basic movements, you will be able to take your workout game up a notch, and move on to heavier work. Don’t forget to eat well, and get plenty of rest, though.

