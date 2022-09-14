6 Best Full Body Toning Exercises for Beginners

Full body toning exercises are a great way to improve fitness. They're also simple, effective, and can be done at home or in the gym.

However, if you're new to full body toning workouts, it can be difficult to know which exercises are the best for beginners. The following few exercises are some of the most effective ways to strengthen the body from head to toe:

Full body Toning Exercises for Beginners

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Squat

Squats are one of the best full body toning exercises. They work every muscle in the body, including the ones you don't even know you have.

Squats can be done in many ways to target different muscle groups, and the exercise can be made more or less challenging. They're done as follows:

To do a basic squat, stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

Place your hands on your hips, or hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Bend your knees and lower yourself down as if you’re sitting in a chair till your thighs are parallel to the floor (or as close as you can get).

Pause for two seconds, and rise back up by pressing through the heels of your feet to complete one rep.

As you get stronger, try adding more weight to build more muscle mass, and burn more calories faster—but don’t go overboard.

Start with just ten pounds at first. If that feels too easy after a few weeks, add another five pounds per arm next time around—and so on till you reach 50 pounds total per side.

Keep track of how many times per week you do this exercise during the weekdays when you work out and on weekends.

#2 Plank

Planks are a great full body toning exercise, especially for the core. They can be done at home or in the gym, with or without weights, and can be modified to make them easier or harder.

It's done as follows:

Start by getting into a push-up position with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and feet together (or close together).

Lower down till you feel a light stretch in the muscles above your hips.

Hold this position for 30 to 120 seconds.

You could also place one foot on top of a bench or chair, if that makes it easier to hold the position for a long time.

#3 Deadlift

Deadlifts are a compound exercise, meaning they involve multiple muscle groups. That makes this workout an effective way to build strength and muscle by working the core, legs, back, and arms all at once.

Deadlifts work both the upper and lower body simultaneously. Once you pick up the weight off the ground (called a deadlift), your arms are working hard to keep it in place while also providing stability for the spine.

To do a deadlift:

Stand with feet hip-width apart and dumbbells held at shoulder height

Bend your knees slightly, and hinge forward from the hips till your hands are just past your knees

Squat down till your thighs are parallel to the floor or just below parallel -- depending on your fitness level,

#4 Push-up

Push-ups are one of the best exercises for strengthening the core, arms, and upper body. In this position, you will be working your shoulders and chest. When doing a push-up on your toes and knees, start with ten repetitions. If that feels too easy, try 20 or even 30 reps.

If you find that they are too difficult to do with proper form on your toes or knees - while keeping the back straight - you can always lower yourself down onto the floor till the body forms a straight line from top to bottom with no spaces in between each vertebra in the back.

Rest you hands wherever they feel most comfortable — either on their toes or knees depending on what works best for them at any moment.

#5 Russian Twist

It's done as follows:

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you and a medicine ball or weight in both hands.

Lift one leg off the floor, extending it straight behind you, with your toes pointed down towards the floor.

Twist from side to side as far as possible without leaning forward or backward, keeping your lower back pressed against the floor at all times during the movement, which will target the obliques.

The rotation should be fluid and controlled, not jerky or choppy. It will make a difference in how effective the move is when it comes down to burning calories and improving strength.

Repeat for a minute on each side; repeat up to five times.

You may modify this exercise by doing fewer rep or less time.

#6 Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swings are a full body exercise that works the core, arms, back, glutes, and legs. It's an excellent way to improve fitness.

They're also great for weight loss, as they burn calories while building muscle mass in the upper and lower body.

The kettlebell swing can be done with one or two kettlebells at a time - depending on your preference.

Takeaway

We’ve covered some great full body toning exercises for beginners you can do at home, garage, or at the gym if you have access to weights and equipment.

There are many benefits of doing these workouts with weights, like increased muscle strength, improved posture, and reduced body fat percentage — not to mention how much fun they are to do.

