6 Effective Glute Exercises for Beginners

Incorporating glute exercises into your workout routine is one of the best things you can do to keep your glutes in shape and functioning at their best.

Glutes are one of the largest muscles in the body and are responsible for various important functions. Well-trained and strong glutes help keep the body aligned correctly, reduce chances of injury, and provide power for regular movements, such as walking, jumping, running, etc.

The glutes comprise three major muscles - the glute minimus, glute maximus, and glute medius. To ensure optimal fitness of the glutes, it's important to target all three safely and efficiently with glute-specific exercises.

The following glute exercises are some of the most important and effective ones, particularly for beginners. You can perform them standalone or in a sequence for a great glute workout. Let's get started:

Best Glute Exercises for Beginners

Here’s a look at six exercises to build bigger and stronger glutes:

1) Squat

Squats are some of the most versatile glute exercises that are great for the legs too. If done correctly, squats can improve speed, strength, endurance, and power while also helping you lose weight.

To do a squat:

Stand with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Lower your hips, and bend your knees pushing them out over your toes. That will promote glute activation and also take the strain off your lower back.

Lower your body till your thighs get parallel to the ground. Push yourself up through your heels to return to the starting position.

Aim for ten reps.

2) Glute Bridge

Glute bridges are among some of the best beneficial beginner-friendly glute exercises. They improve and boost the overall activation patterns of the glute muscles.

To do a glute bridge:

Lie down with your face up and knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Keep both feet flat on the floor.

With your hips and shoulders on the floor, bridge your hips up towards the ceiling, and hold for three seconds.

Lower your hips down towards the floor without touching.

Quickly move to the next rep, and aim for three sets of eight reps with 10-15 seconds of rest between sets.

3) Split Squat

Split squats are a great stretching exercise for the glutes. To make this exercise more challenging, try holding dumbbells in both hands.

To do a split squad:

Take a lunge position with your left leg forward and right leg extended behind you. Squat back and down.

Hold a light dumbbell in both hands.

Without letting your right knee touch the ground, push yourself back up using your left glute.

Complete ten sets on this side, and repeat on the other.

Aim for two sets of eight reps on each side. Rest for ten seconds between sets.

4) Downward Dog

The downward dog is an effective beginner-level yoga pose that targets the glutes, shoulders, back, and hamstrings. To make the most out of this exercise, remember to squeeze the glutes at the top of the movement to notice how effective this exercise becomes.

To do a downward dog:

Get on all fours in a tabletop position, and move both hands out from under your shoulders.

Tuck both toes under your feet, and straighten your legs to lift your hips and midsection towards the ceiling.

Make sure your knees are slightly bent, and you're on your toes as you move your hips up.

Rest your head between your arms. Push yourself back on your feet, and straighten your legs and arms. Press your heels firmly to the floor, and hold the position for five counts.

Aim for two sets of ten reps with ten seconds of rest in between.

5) Clamshell

Clamshells are among the best and most productive glute exercises for beginners. They target the gluteus medius (smaller glute muscles). Training this muscle helps reduce the chances of knee, ankle, and hip injuries.

To do a clamshell:

Lie on any side, and stack both legs on top of each other. Make sure to keep your hips and knees bent at 90 degrees throughout the exercise.

Slowly press your bottom leg firmly into the ground, and with your heels together, lift your top knee. Squeeze your glutes as you raise your hips.

Lift your knee as high as possible without allowing your pelvis to move backwards and forward.

Slowly lower your hips back to the starting position, and repeat.

Aim for eight reps on one side, and switch sides to repeat.

6) Frog Pump

Frog pumps are one of the easiest glute exercises. They isolate the glutes and work by focusing on the individual muscle group.

To do a frog pump:

Lie down comfortably with your face up and knees bent. Position the soles of your feet together, and make a diamond shape with both legs.

Shift your weight to the outer edges of the feet, and squeeze the glute muscles to lift them up.

Slowly lower them back to the starting position, and repeat.

Aim for three sets of 10-12 reps.

Takeaway

The best way to develop strong glutes is by consistently practicing glute exercises that target the muscles from every angle.

Perform the aforementioned glute exercises a few times a week, and get enough rest to relax your muscles. Avoid overtraining to prevent pain and injuries, and also do not use heavy weights in your initial days of training.

