6 Best Glute Exercises without Weights for Women

Glute exercises are a crucial part of the workout routine and should not be skipped.

Glutes are one of the biggest muscle groups in the body, contributing towards strength, stability, fitness, and functional movement. Glute exercises target all the muscles of the glutes.

We have curated a list of the six best glute exercises women can include in their workout routine.

Glute Exercises without Equipment for Women

These glute exercises are versatile, as they do not require any kind of equipment but provide numerous benefits. Let's get started:

1) Single Leg Deadlift

A single leg deadlift is one of the most effective glute exercises that helps in torching fat and boosting body balance. You can add weight to this exercise for added benefits.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with your back straight before bringing your right leg slightly to the back of your body and standing on your left leg.

Stretch your right arm straight down while positioning the other one on the hips.

With an engaged core, slowly lean forward from your upper body while lifting the right leg straight to the back and right palm almost touching the ground.

Your raised leg and body should create a straight line that's parallel to the floor.

Press onto your left heel to assume the starting position.

Repeat on the other side.

2) Glute Bridge

It's one of the most common and popular glute exercises women can incorporate in their workout regimen to tone and strengthen their muscles.

How to do it?

Lie on the ground with your back upright and palms on the sides pressing to the ground.

Bend your knees such that the soles of your feet press onto the ground.

Raise your hips off the ground and towards the ceiling with the core engaged and pressing onto your toes.

Make sure the upper back remains on the ground throughout the movement.

Hold for a few moments before releasing.

3) Resistance Band Kickback

This exercise helps in strengthening the glute muscles along with improving stability and balance.

How to do it?

Assume a tabletop position on the ground with a resistance band wrapped around both legs just above the knees.

Tighten your abs; contract your glutes, and kick your left leg backward till it’s completely straight.

Reverse the movement to bring it back to the ground slowly and with control.

Repeat on the other side.

4) Roll Up Jump

Roll-up jumps are one of the most underrated but effective glute exercises. They help in strengthening and building explosive power in the body.

How to do it?

Assume a seated position on the ground with the soles of your feet pressed onto the ground, knees bent, and arms by the sides.

Raise your hips off the ground by rolling back on your shoulders and stretching your legs straight towards the ceiling.

With momentum, roll your body forward by bending your legs and pressing onto your heels to assume a standing position, and jump in the air.

Gently landed back with bent knees. Repeat.

5) Step-up

This exercise boosts balance and range of motion.

How to do it?

Start off by positioning a plyo box or chair in front of you about a few inches ahead, and assume an elongated position on the ground.

Step onto the box with your left foot before bringing your right knee towards the chest like in the high knee exercise.

Bring your right leg directly to the ground followed by the left leg. Repeat.

Change sides, and repeat the above steps.

6) Donkey Kick

Donkey kicks are one of the most popular and common glute exercises women can add to their workout regime.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the tabletop position on the ground with your shoulders just above your wrists and hips just above your knees.

Keep your back upright throughout the movement, with your gaze down to the floor. Engage your glutes and core.

Raise your left leg off the ground, and push your toes towards the ceiling while maintaining a 90-degree angle with the knees.

Change sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned glute exercises are some of the best and most effective ones women can include in their workout routine. These workouts are extremely versatile and do not require any equipment, so they can be done even when you're traveling.

The aforementioned exercises provide numerous benefits, such as strengthening the lower body and core, toning muscles, torching fat from the legs, building muscle endurance, and more.

