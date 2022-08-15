6 Best Glute Exercises for Women

If you're looking for glute exercises that can give you a high, tight, round and firm butt - you're at the right place. However, a sexy butt is not the only reason you should perform these exercises.

Glute muscles play an important role in everyday life to perform basic functions like sitting, standing, bending, climbing stairs, walking, runnning, etc. Strong glute muscles help support the lower back, reducing stress, pain and discomfort. They also help you stand straight and maintain a good posture.

Best Glute Exercises for Women

Check out these six glute exercises you can do for a stronger, firmer and sexier butt:

1) Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swing has a lot of benefits, such as making your heart and lungs stronger and giving you more power. They target many of the important muscle groups, including the buttocks, helping make them firmer and stronger.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start with your hips back, knees slightly bent, and torso leaned forward 45 degrees.

Hold a kettlebell's handle with both hands, with your arms straight down towards the floor.

Squeezing your glutes, straighten your legs; lift your torso, and push your hips forward - all at once. The weight should end up at chest height, using straight arms and a tight core.

When you hinge, bring the kettlebell back between your thighs to complete one repetition.

2) Step-up

A step-up is a simple resistance exercise that works the muscles in your legs and buttocks. The quadriceps and hamstrings, as well as the gluteal muscles in the buttocks, are worked by a step-up. This is a good exercise for the lower body.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

Hold the dumbbells in front of your chest, and stand in front of a box, step, or stairs.

Keep your right foot on the floor, and put your left foot on the bench.

Using your left foot as a lever, push yourself up till you're standing at the top of the bench. Bring your right knee up till it makes a 90-degree angle with the left knee.

Pause, and slowly go back to the starting position to complete one repetition.

3) Roll-up Jump

This exercise conditions the entire lower body, especially the glutes, making them firmer and stronger. The roll-up jump also works out the lower back and core.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Sitting with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, press your palms into the mat with your fingertips facing forward.

Roll back onto your shoulders, lifting your hips off the mat and putting your legs straight up in the air.

Using your momentum, roll forward, bending your legs to put your feet back on the floor and pushing through your soles to stand and jump straight up.

Keep your arms out to the sides, and bend your knees when you land to complete one rep.

4) Single Leg Deadlift

The single leg deadlift is a simple but effective way to strengthen and tone the buttocks and improve balance at the same time. You can do this exercise with a kettlebell or dumbbell, but beginners can do it without any weights too. You can use the single leg deadlift to build strength and tone your lower body.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by standing on your right leg, with your left foot pointed and resting on the floor. Your right arm should be on your hip and left arm straight down by your side.

Engage your abs, and slowly lean forward.

Lift your left leg straight back behind your body, and lower your torso towards the floor till both are parallel to the ceiling and your left hand almost touches the floor.

To get back to the starting position, drive into the right heel to complete one repetition.

5) Banded Lateral Step-Out Squat

Banded lateral step-out squats work the lower body by making it stronger and more toned. The exercise provides a good burn for your glutes, helping them firm up.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by standing with your feet under your hips and hands clasped in front of your chest. Wrap a resistance band around your shins.

Take a big step to the right, and bend your knees; sit back, and lower yourself till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Engage your glutes, and press up through your heels to get back to the starting position. Do it again on the other side to complete one repetition.

6) Banded Glute Bridge

Banded glute bridges work the hamstrings and lower back muscles as well as the glutes. As you move slower and with more control during this exercise, you can feel those smaller muscles working.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Wrap a resistance band around your thighs, and lie down on the floor with your knees bent, feet flat and arms by your sides.

Engage your core, and press into your heels. Squeeze your glutes to raise your hips towards the ceiling. Keep the tension on the band the entire time.

Hold the position for a second before going back to the starting position to complete one rep.

Takeaway

The aforementioned six glute exercises can help women firm up and strengthen their glutes, an important muscle group that plays a key role in various everyday activities.

