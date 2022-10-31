6 Best Gluteus Medius Exercises for Men

The gluteus medius is one of the most important muscles for athletic performance and injury prevention. It's also one of the most undertrained muscles.

That can lead to muscular imbalance, causing pain and injuries over time. In this article, we will have a look at a few exercises you can use to strengthen your gluteus medius and prevent injury.

Gluteus Medius Exercises

Here's a look at six such exercises for men:

#1 Stiff-legged Deadlift

This exercise is great for the gluteus medius, and it's a good exercise for beginners. The stiff-legged deadlift can be done anywhere, so you don't need to go to the gym or buy any equipment.

To do the exercise:

Keep your back straight and knees locked during the movement. Use a loaded barbell, and lower down till you grip it, keeping your legs locked.

Hinge as forward as you can without bending your knees, and lift the weight up till it's parallel to your waist.

Lower back down, and repeat.

#2 Single-leg Romanian Deadlift

This exercise works the gluteus medius, which is responsible for stabilizing the hips and rotating them to help with walking, running, and jumping. You will need a pair of dumbbells for this exercise.

Here's how it's done:

Stand on one leg while holding the dumbbells in front of you at arm's length.

Keeping your torso tall and core engaged, lift the weight up towards the side of your hip till it reaches chest height.

Lower back down under control till both knees are bent at 90 degrees. Repeat ten times on each side.

#3 Donkey Kick

The donkey kick is a great way to strengthen the glutes. The movement requires you to lift the leg up and straighten it out till it reaches hip height, keeping your back and the other leg in place.

Here's how it's done:

Start with a bent knee, and lift your leg up to hip height. Hold for ten seconds, and repeat ten times on each side.

Don't forget to breathe.

Lower the leg down, and repeat with the other one. Do that nice and slow, trying to emphasize the stretch in each rep.

#4 Glute Bridge

A glute bridge is a great exercise for activating the glute muscles, but it's not easy to do.

Here's how it's done:

To perform the basic glute bridge, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lift up your hips so that you're supporting yourself on your shoulders.

Hold this position for three seconds before lowering down again to repeat five times.

Once you're able to do five repetitions with ease, try adding weights or doing the move faster by lifting and lowering your hips in one-second intervals rather than three (you will still be holding each rep for three seconds).

Another way to progress is by performing single-leg bridges. So instead of putting both feet straight on top of each other at the end of each rep, place one foot above and behind you while keeping the other foot planted firmly on the ground.

#5 Barbell Hip Thrust

The barbell hip thrust allows you to target the gluteus medius while also strengthening the hamstrings, quadriceps, and erector spinae.

To do the exercise:

Place a barbell on your waist. Hold the bar with both hands around it, and extend your legs so they are straight on top of you with the top of your feet resting against the floor.

Bend at the hips so that you're resting under the weight plate (or plates if there's more than one), and lift up slightly offthem.

Lower yourself back down till your back is in place before repeating it for one full set (10-12 reps).

#6 Kettlebell Swing

The kettlebell swing is a great exercise to strengthen the gluteus medius. Perform this exercise with an empty kettlebell, or if you're new to it, start with a lighter weight before going heavy.

To do a kettlebell swing:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the kettlebell in front of your body with both hands.

Hinge forward slightly at the hips while keeping your back flat and knees soft (don't lock them) till the kettlebell reaches knee height.

This is where you should take note of any soreness in your lower back before continuing, as that could indicate that you are rounding too much during the movement.

If so, adjust by leaning more forward from the hips rather than bending from the waist. That will help engage more muscles around the lumbar spine for support and improve posture when performing other exercises like squats or deadlifts.

Takeaway

Remember that the aforementioned exercises are a few of many gluteus medius workouts for men. Nevertheless, the above ones are a guide to help you get started with the best gluteus medius exercises.

