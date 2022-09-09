6 Best Hamstring Stretches for Lower Back and Knees

Hamstring stretches help in maintaining muscle flexibility and mobility. These stretches are not too taxing; however, mild to moderate tension is required when you perform the routine. Overstretching can lead to damage. Therefore, you should focus on consistency. As you progress with more complex variations, you can see the improvement in your flexibility.

Hamstrings are a collection of muscles that connect the pelvic bones and the upper leg bones. They work when you twist your pelvis and bend your knees. These muscles need to be well toned as they support weight-bearing parts and facilitate a wide range of movement. Hamstring stretches can help ease back pain, enhance posture, and prevent soreness and injuries.

Best Hamstring Stretches to Do

The hamstring and hip muscles often take a hit due to poor posture and inadequate stretching. Over time, tight hamstrings strain the pelvis and flatten the lower back's natural arch, manifesting as lower back pain.

Stretching the hamstring muscles should be a regular part of your workout routine. Here are the top five hamstring stretches:

1. Supine Hamstring Stretch

Here’s how you should do it:

Legs outstretched and arms by your sides, lie face-up on a yoga mat or other soft surface of the floor.

Lift your left leg, hold it above or below the knee (but never behind), and gently draw it toward your chest.

Keep your right leg extended and softly inhale each time, drawing the knee into the chest.

After 30 seconds, switch sides and repeat the stretch.

2. Hurdler Hamstring Stretch

Here’s how you should do it:

Straighten out one leg as you sit on the ground.

Place the sole of the second foot against your other inner thigh while bending the other leg at the knee.

Bend as far as you can at the waist, then reach out over the straight leg with your arms extended.

Maintain this posture for 10 seconds.

Relax.

Repeat beginning with the other leg.

3. Towel Hamstring Stretch

Here’s how you should do it:

Lie on the floor on your back.

Holding the ends of a long bath towel in both hands, wrap it around your toes of the right leg.

Raise your right leg by gradually pulling on the towel. Make sure to maintain a straight knee. Keep your left leg flat.

Stretch the back of your thigh by lifting until it feels tight. Additionally, your calf might feel stretched. This is normal.

Remain for 15 to 30 seconds, then release your hold.

Repeat three to five times and then switch with the left leg.

4. Foam Roll Hamstring Stretch

Here’s how you should do it:

Stretch your legs out straight and sit on the ground.

Fold at the knees with you feet flat on the floor.

Place a foam roll under the hamstring of one leg.

While maintaining balance and keeping your hands level on the ground, lift your buttocks off the mat.

Make back and forth movements gently stopping short of the back of your knee.

Lightly rotate the thigh to ensure that the roller covers the right, left, and middle of the hamstring muscle.

5. Seated Hamstring Stretch

Here’s how you should do it:

Beginning in a seated position with your back straight and your legs out in front of you, perform this exercise.

Keep your back flat as you hinge forward at the hips and start to bend toward your thighs.

Every time you exhale, lengthen the stretch while keeping your hands at your sides.

Avoid folding your legs over and arching your back while you maintain this stretch.

Hold this stretch for around a minute.

6. Hamstring Stretch with Resistance Band

Here’s how you should do it:

A narrow band should be used to secure something immobile, such as a strong post.

Place the band across your ankles when you are lying face down.

Toward the apex of the curl, clench your glutes.

Clench your legs up toward your butt. Release gradually, then repeat.

Wrapping Up

As your muscles become fluid and flexible, your knees feel less strain. You should perform these hamstring stretches at a gentle pace if you suffer from knee pain. By stretching the muscles surrounding your knee, these exercises can alleviate the condition.

Take your time and move slowly. Stop exercising and visit a physical therapist or your primary care physician if you have new discomfort or if your existing pain worsens.

