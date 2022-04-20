6 best hip exercises for men

Hips are one of the most neglected body parts, and strengthening hip muscles isn’t given enough attention at the gym or at home. However, if your work requires sitting for long hours, it's very important to work on your hip joints to prevent hip aches and improve their mobility.

The hip joints are also called large sockets or ball joints, as the head of the thigh bone perfectly fits into the cup of the pelvis bone. To help protect your hip joint from any damage or pain, it's essential to work on all the muscles that support it. Moreover, the position of your knee is also controlled by your hips, so strengthening the hip muscles may help prevent knee pain and injuries.

The right exercises prevent hip aches and improve hip mobility. (Photo by Andres Ayrton via pexels)

One of the most effective ways to keep your hip joints safe and healthy is to give proper attention to hip exercises and target the muscles that surround your legs and hips. Your aim should be to strengthen and stretch the sides and back of your hips and not overwork the front side - tensor fasciae latae - which can lead to hip, knee or back pain.

Some effective hip exercises

When it comes to strengthening and toning your hip muscles, doing the right hip exercises is very important. So, here are some of the best hip exercises for men:

#1 Straight Leg Raise

Instructions:

Lie straight on an exercise mat with your arms on the side and legs straight.

Bend your left knee at a 90-degree angle, and keep the left foot on the floor.

Now engage your left leg’s quadriceps muscles and lift your right leg at a 45-degree angle. Make sure to keep your leg straight..

Hold this position for a few seconds, and exhale as you slowly lower your right leg to the starting position.

Switch legs, and repeat at least ten times.

#2 Jump Lunge

Instructions:

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Take a lunge position by taking a big step forward with your left leg, and make sure your heel touches the ground first.

Slowly lower your body, so your left leg is parallel to the floor. Keep your arms by your sides.

Jump with both feet while switching their positions mid-air, i.e. your right leg should be in the forward position and your left leg behind you.

Make sure to land in a lunge position with your right leg forward.

Repeat the exercise, and jump at least 10 to 15 times on each side.

#3 Banded Hip March

Instructions:

Start by standing straight with your feet hip-width apart, chest lifted a bit and core tight.

Place a mini resistance band around the edges of your feet.

Slowly take your left knee out and up in front of you till it reaches your hip height.

Make sure your foot is directly under your knee and pelvis, and your standing leg knee is in a straight line with your ankle and hip.

Lower your leg to the starting position, and repeat with the other leg.

Do at least eight to ten reps on each leg.

#4 Bulgarian Split Squad

Instructions:

Stand straight with your back on an elevated surface.

Your right foot should be on the floor a few feet in front of the surface and the top of your left foot on the elevated surface.

Grab a pair of dumbbells in each hand.

Now engage your core, and bend your knees into a split squat position.

Your right foot should form a 90-degree angle such that your thigh is parallel to the floor and your left knee just above the floor.

Push your right heel, and stand back in the starting position.

Complete 10 to 15 reps on both sides.

#5 Dumbbell Sumo Squat

Instructions:

Stand straight with your feet a bit wider than shoulder-width apart. Your toes should be turned out.

Choose a pair of dumbbells that will let you squat with balance, and hold them at your chest with both hands.

Slowly bend your knees, and take a squat position.

Now push yourself through your heels, and return to the standing position.

As you stand, make sure to squeeze your glutes.

Perform at least ten reps.

#6 Kickstand Romanian Deadlift

Instructions:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. One foot should be about five to six inches in front of the other. Place a kettlebell or a dumbbell next to your feet.

Remember that most of your body weight should be on your front leg.

Slowly rise on the toes of your back foot to maintain balance by putting a slight weight on it.

Hinge a bit forward at your hips, and lower the weights on the floor while keeping your shoulders retracted and back flat. Do not bend your lower back.

Press your front foot, and return to the starting position.

Do at least eight to ten reps on each leg.

Summary:

The exercises discussed above are simple to perform and can easily be included in your gym or home workout. These workouts will improve the flexibility and stability of your hip joints and help you get a more sculpted lower back.

Edited by Bhargav