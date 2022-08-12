6 Best Jerk Variation Exercises for Beginners

One of the most common mistakes people make when they begin jerk variations is trying to do everything in terms of numbers.

That can be confusing and frustrating, as there are many ways to improve your jerk technique and strength. There are different jerk variations you can use as part of a training programme that can help you address issues with form or technical weakness, injury or just build strength.

As a beginner, the jerk can feel like an impossible proposition. However, the best part is that there are more ways to perform this lift than the split jerk you practised before you hit the platform.

Best Jerk Variations to Get Started

Here's a look at six jerk variations for beginners to get started:

1) Split Jerk

This is the most technically efficient jerk variation. You can usually lift the most weight by doing a split jerk. The wide stance establishes solidarity in the catch that can help you recover the movement safely.

Here's how you do this exercise:

With the barbell held in a standing position, squat down till your hips are below your knees, and push against the floor to stand up.

As soon as you've stood up, split your legs apart, keeping your back leg bent.

The back foot should touch the ground first. Allow for a slight bend in the knee.

Recover by stepping away from the bar with your front foot.

2) Push Jerk

This is a push variation of the split jerk, which is the only way you can add more weight to the bar than in the previous lift. Although the overall mechanics are the same, not having to practise your footwork makes the push jerk a viable alternative for beginners.

To do this move:

From the high-bar position, perform a standard dip and drive.

After the barbell departs your shoulders, drop down to catch it in a high-bar squat stance.

Your heels may leave the floor while you're driving up, but they should land where they started when you catch the barbell.

3) Power Jerk

Power jerks are a special type of power clean. In the catch, you’ll have to do a quarter squat, like in the regular power clean. However, there are several ways to make the exercise more challenging – which we’ll discuss below.

To do this move:

Stand with your feet under your hips; squat down, and place the barbell on your shoulders.

Push hard against the floor, and straighten up quickly.

Once the bar clears your head, drop down into a quarter squat with a wide stance.

Quickly slide your feet out till you're stable again.

4) Squat Jerk

This is a difficult jerk variation, which challenges your mobility and balance. The squat jerk is a full body exercise that requires flexibility, coordination and strength. You should rest the bar on your shoulders for this jerk variation.

Here's how you do this move:

Once you lift the barbell off your shoulders and start lowering it down towards your clavicles, rapidly descend into a deep squat.

The barbell should only rise up a few inches higher than where it began on your clavicles.

Once you have stabilized in a low squat with your arms extended straight out in front of you, stand up under control.

5) Pause Jerk

The jerk variation exercises are meant to increase time under tension at each segment, strengthening the lift. When the jerk is performed at full speed, pauses keep it stable during each segment.

Here's how you do it:

Hold a barbell with an overhand grip, and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees bent slightly.

Dip slowly, taking care to keep your back straight and feet flat on the floor.

Pause briefly at the bottom of the movement, and press upwards as hard as you can to lift the weight off your shoulders.

6) Tall Jerk

The tall jerk variation is an effective drill technique and a great way to develop speed with light loads. It develops good posture, timing and body mechanics that can translate to more power on the platform.

To do this move:

Rack the barbell on your shoulders.

Extend your arms, and press the barbell to roughly eye level, pausing briefly.

Split your feet into a split stance, placing one foot in front of the other, and push your arms up overhead till they're completely straight.

Takeaway

The aforementioned jerk variations are lifts you'll never outgrow. There's always something new to learn or tweak, something to perfect.

Too often the jerk gets overlooked in favor of snatches, and clean and jerks. For a lot of people, that’s fine if they're focusing on nailing down technique and building up some overhead strength. However, it’s not going to take them very far as an athlete.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these workouts? Yes! Nope 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav