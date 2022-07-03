6 Best Kettlebell Exercises to Get Abs Like Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg is a fitness entrepreneur and owner of MWH, a digital wellness platform and lifestyle brand that delivers high-quality workouts and recipes to an online community of millions.

As founder of an online digital subscription platform for women’s health, she began with a simple idea. She wanted to share workouts and wellness tips with her fans on Instagram.

How to Get Abs Like Melissa Wood-Tepperberg with Kettlebell Exercises?

Here are six kettlebell exercises that can help you shed pounds and sculpt your abs like Melissa Wood-Tepperberg:

1) Standard Kettlebell Swing

Classic kettlebell swing helps in shaping your abs like Melissa Woods-Tepperberg. It works wonders to boost your jumping ability and strengthening the key muscles of the posterior kinetic chain. That corresponds to the muscles in your butt, biceps and spinal column.

To perform this move:

With your palms facing your body and torso almost parallel to the ground, make a waist-bending motion.

Draw your shoulder back and down. Activate your centre. Off the ground, raise the kettlebell. Bent knees, a flat back and a straight neck are ideal.

With the kettlebell flying into the air, drive the movement from your hips and advance. You can use your arms to direct the motion. Don't swing past your shoulders.

Bring your legs back to the ground in a swing.

Swing back up into the next rep while continuing the same motion.

2) Kettlebell Russian Twist

This exercise is excellent for developing abs like Melissa Woods-Tepperberg's by focusing on your obliques and midsection. Bring your legs close to your torso to complete this exercise effectively. You'll feel more comfortable if you elevate your upper body in a 'V' form.

To do Russian Twist:

Keep your legs bent as you lay on your back.

Your upper body should be raised such that it forms an imaginary 'V' with your thighs.

Take hold of the kettlebell in your hands.

Lifting the kettlebell in the same direction requires engaging your core while rotating your torso to one side.

Return to the starting position while maintaining the current form.

Repeat on the other side.

3) Turkish Get-Up

One of the more difficult kettlebell workouts you can learn to complete is the Turkish Get-Up. This exercise essentially teaches you how to lift. Additionally, it's a fabulous way to develop body awareness and control.

To perform Turkish Get-up:

On your back, roll over, and raise the kettlebell with your right arm.

Lie down with your legs at a 45-degree angle to your body. Maintain a straight right leg and a flat right foot. As you push off the ground, extend your left arm at a 45-degree angle for support.

With your right foot pushing out to the left, maintain the kettlebell raised while pressing your left elbow into the ground.

Lift your left leg, and tuck it beneath your body. Squat to your left ankle.

Put your right foot firmly into the ground, and rise up. Maintain a straight wrist and a locked elbow.

4) Kettlebell Sit-Up

This kettlebell exercise is excellent for your abs, back and hips.. It's a great exercise to try to build muscle strength while concentrating on your core to sculpt your abs like Melissa Wood-Tepperberg's.

To perform Kettlebell Sit-ups:

Rest on your back while holding the kettlebell in your hands.

Keep your legs bent and feet firmly planted on the ground. Your lower body will be stabilised, as a result.

As you raise the kettlebell to the ceiling, curl your body upward. Exhale as you raise yourself. Maintain a straight back.

Holding the kettlebells straight up, slowly drop yourself to the ground.

5) Kettlebell Oblique Bend

Your obliques are strengthened and targeted by this exercise, which can help you get abs like Melissa Woods-Tepperberg's. The best exercise to get rid of love handles is this exercise.

Maintain a straight back throughout the exercise. To avoid putting any strain on the back or spine, the movement should only be to the side.

To do this exercise:

While holding the kettlebell, stand erect. Your feet should be shoulder-width apart.

Inhale deeply, and sway to one side. After pausing, return to your starting location. Your entire body should be at rest.

Repeat the motion on the other side.

6) Reverse Lunge with Kettlebell

This kettlebell exercise for abs tackles your obliques and the muscles in your low back that support your spine, in addition to working your legs.

To do the reverse lunge:

Holding the heavier kettlebell in your left side, stand with your feet together.

Reverse lunge with left foot backwards till left knee brushes the floor.

Pass the kettlebell under the front leg into the right hand as the knee gets closer to the ground.

To end the kettlebell pass and go back to standing with the kettlebell in your right hand, press back up out of the lunge for one rep. Repeat after switching sides.

Bottom Line

Kettlebell is often the unsung hero (or perhaps the villain) behind many athletes’ core strength. The aforementioned six kettlebell exercises are key for working the core and help you get abs like Melissa Wood-Tepperberg's.

