6 Best Kettlebell Exercises for Women to Build Strong Thighs

The kettlebell is one of the most versatile fitness accessories.

It can be used to add weight to any form of exercise - whether it’s strength training, cardio, or even mobility practice. They come in varying weights, so there’s kettlebells for everyone.

Kettlebells can also be used in exercise to target specific muscle groups and areas of the body. Adding this extra weight - no matter how small the accessory - can prove to be super effective, when done right.

While kettlebells are popular for full body movements, they can be helpful in toning and strengthening your legs. They can be applied for people who aren’t able to lift heavy barbells, or even women who aren’t ready to get their hands on heavier weights.

Kettlebell Exercises for Stronger Legs

Here's a look at six of the best exercises you can do with a kettlebell to strengthen and sculpt your legs. These can be performed two to three times a week, depending on your training pattern. So what are you waiting for? Grab a kettlebell and try them out.

#1 Kettlebell Swing

Here's how it's done:

• Place the kettlebell ahead of you, between both feet.

• Hinge forward, and grab the handle, hiking it back between your thighs.

• Thrust your hips forward to push the kettlebell, and swing it forward.

• As it comes back down between your thighs, hinge forward again to your next rep.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#2 Goblet Squat

It's done as follows:

• Hold the kettlebell in front of your chest in both hands, as if you were holding a goblet. Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

• Squat down towards the floor, getting your thighs below parallel level to the floor.

• Stand back up straight, and tuck your hips forward, squeezing your glutes.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#3 Sumo Deadlift

It's done as follows:

• Hold the kettlebell in both hands below your shoulders. Place your feet wider than hip-width apart, and point your toes outward slightly.

• Drive your knees out, and drop your hips towards the floor into a sumo stance. Allow the kettlebell to touch the floor between your feet.

• Drive yourself back upward, and squeeze your glutes on top.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#4 Front Racked Walking Lunge

Here's how it's done:

• Grip the kettlebells by the handles, and hold them up in front of your shoulders, with elbows pointing outward. Stand straight with your feet together.

• Take a large step forward with your right leg, and get down into a lunge position.

• Shift your weight onto your right leg, and push yourself back up into a standing position, bringing your left leg forward for the next step.

• Perform this move, alternating sides, for 12 to 15 reps.

#5 Unilateral Deadlift

It's done as follows:

• Hold a single kettlebell in your right hand. Stand straight with your feet together. Raise your right leg up, and hold it behind you.

• Hinge forward at your hips, keeping your shoulders squared and back straight. Raise your right leg up behind you, and try to bring it in line with your upper body. Let your arms drop right below your shoulders.

• Stand back up straight, returning your limbs to their original position.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps on each side.

#6 Bulgarian Split Squat

It's done as follows:

• Stand in front of a box or a bench with a kettlebell in either hand, or a single one held in front of your chest. Raise your right leg, and rest your foot on the bench behind you.

• Get into a squat position, driving your left knee forward and right knee towards the floor.

• Push yourself back up with your left leg, and squeeze your glutes on top.

• Perform 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Kettlebells are indeed versatile, and they can be your best choice when it comes to developing specific muscles, especially the thighs.

Try the aforementioned exercises out on your next leg day at the gym, and watch how they transform your legs. Don’t forget to eat properly, and get plenty of rest too.

Edited by Bhargav