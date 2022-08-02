6 Best Kundalini Yoga Poses to Relax Your Body

Kundalini is a form of yoga that focuses on the spiritual nature of our existence. It seeks to awaken the 'kundalini energy' that resides at the base of the spine.

According to Kundalini Yoga philosophy, this energy is normally asleep and can be awaken through practices like meditation and yoga. Kundalini yoga is a style of yoga that involves focusing on raising the spiritual energy within. It works by moving in reverse order from the way we usually think about energy travel.

Effective Kundalini Yoga Poses to Do Everyday

If you're someone who likes to incorporate yoga poses into your lifestyle, Kundalini Yoga might just be for you. This beautiful form of asana or physical poses incorporates breathing techniques and meditation.

On that note, here's a look at six such yoga poses you can do everyday:

1) Sufi Grind

Sufi grinds are a form of sacred dance that involves rotating the spine and massaging the inner organs. Sufi grinds are good for digestion and help bring the mind to a meditative state.

To do this exercise:

Start by sitting in easy pose with your hands on your knees.

Breathing deeply, rotate your torso in a clockwise direction, drawing your navel toward your spine as you come forward and expanding outward as you move back.

Increase the speed of the movement gradually, and remember to move at the hips.

Continue for one to three minutes before switching directions. Return slowly to the centre.

2) Alternate Nostril Breathing

The alternate nostril breathing (also known as Surya Bhedana Pranayama and Chandra Bhedana Pranayama) is a simple but powerful way to balance your mind and relieve stress.

To do this Kundalini yoga pose:

Sit in easy pose, and use your right thumb to close your right nostril.

Inhale deeply through your left nostril. Take a deep breath.

When you have finished inhaling, place your right pinky finger over your left nostril, blocking it completely.

Hold for a moment; release the right nostril, and exhale smoothly out of the left side of your nose. Repeat for 3-31 minutes.

3) Breath of Fire

Breathing into your nose, the Breath of Fire heats up the body and detoxifies it. This breath can make you dizzy; it's helpful to focus your eyes up to just behind your eyebrows, and drink a glass of water.

Here's how you do it:

On an inhale, push your stomach out with gentle, intentional force.

On an exhale, pull your stomach into your spine, and expel your breath with the same gentle, intentional force.

4) Ego Eradicator

This imple but effective exercise strengthens and cleanses your lungs, opens your heart and balances the two hemispheres of the brain by bringing mental clarity.

Here's how you do it:

Sit with your legs in front of you; fold your hands together at the centre of your body, so that the pads of your fingertips touch where your palms meet at the base of your fingers.

Extend your arms up and over your head to form a triangle with your body.

Focus your eyes on the third eye chakra (a spot between and just above the eyebrows), and breathe rapidly through your nose for ten breaths.

5) Shoulder Twist

This practice, which stretches the spine, massages your back and neck, and opens your chest cavity, is a great way to release tension in your upper body. Your breath also recharges your lungs, creating more energy for you to use throughout the day.

To do this yoga posture:

Place your left fingertips on your left shoulder and same with your right side.

Keeping your elbows in line with your shoulders, breathe in while twisting to the left, exhaling while twisting to the right.

Repeat Sat Nam as if it were a mantra (left Sat, Nam right).

Let your head go with the flow of your spine's natural bends.

6) Archer Power

This posture is great for strengthening the muscles of your hips, quads, shoulders and core. You'll also be fostering willpower, determination and a clear sense of purpose.

To do the archer power:

Begin in the Mountain Pose. Step back with your left foot.

Make a fist out in front of you, pressing your palms together.

Raise your left elbow high, pulling back your left arm as if you’re pulling back a bow. Focus on your right thumb as you breathe long and deep.

Switch sides after several breaths.

Takeaway

When it comes to relaxing your mind and body, Kundalini yoga is the epitome of a holistic experience. By utilising your breathing to bring harmony to mind and body, you can achieve mindfulness in the moment, free of stress and worry.

Many of these poses focus on specific areas of your body. You can use them as a way to target those areas you may struggle with at times or as a way to simply raise your overall level of wellness. Either way, these poses can help achieve both balance and peace within yourself.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried these yoga poses? Yes! Nope 0 votes so far