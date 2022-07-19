6 Best Leg Exercises to Lose Thigh Fat in Men

There are leg exercises that can help with your thighs. However, before focusing on how to lose fat from a certain area, it’s important to note that spot reduction of fat is not possible.

With proper exercise and diet, you'll lose fat overall, so you cannot do the same movement everyday hoping to lose fat from a particular bodypart. Whatever you do affects your physique overall.

Best Leg Exercises to Lose Thigh Fat

The following exercises are some of the compound movements found in most leg routines. These exercises require intense effort, so the body burns the stored calories to generate the energy needed to do the exercises.

On that note, here's a look at the six best exercises to get rid of thigh fat:

1) Sumo Squat

Undoutedly, squats are at the top of the list. They can be done using dumbbells or kettlebells. Barbells are usually used for normal squats and front squats.

Sumo squats focus on the quads, hamstrings, glutes, hips and calves. It’s a great exercise to activate all the muscles in your lower body and get the blood flowing to pump the muscles.

2) Deadlift

Deadlifts are another compound movement that works on the lower body with efficiency.

There are different kinds of deadlifts, such as stiff-legged and Romanian, among others. Moreover, you can do deadlifts with both dumbbells and barbells. Eventually, it depends on what you’re comfortable with without hurting your lower back or hips.

Deadlifts also work on the quads, hamstrings, glutes, hips, inner thighs and lower back muscles.

3) Lunge

You can focus on walking lunges or standing lunges. Walking lunges can be slightly difficult because of the additional balance you need to maintain.

However, if you’re only focusing on quads, start with standing lunges, and develop a muscle-mind connection. The stronger the connection is with a lighter weight and basic foundation, the better off you’ll be when you move to heavier weights and advanced variations.

4) Bulgarian Split Squat

Split squats are another exercise that focus on boosting quadriceps strength and growth.

However, Bulgarian split squats can prove to be tricky, as you need to have one leg on the bench. You can find the exercise guide for Bulgarian split squats here.

5) Leg Extension

Isolation movements are some of the best leg exercises. An isolation exercise for the quadriceps is the leg extension. It’s important to isolate the muscles and work on them, allowing the thighs to tone themselves.

Just losing fat will not help you acquire the physique you want; it's absolutely important to tone them as well.

6) Leg Press

This one of the best leg exercises that can help your hamstrings and quads, depending on your foot placement.

The leg press allows you to add variation to your leg routine, as you can do it with both legs or single legs as well. You can use it to work your hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes and calves.

If you have never used this machine before, start with a light weight before you move to a heavier one. It’s better to understand the range of motion first before moving to a more intense version of the leg exercise.

