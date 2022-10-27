6 Best Leg Exercises for Women to Add More Mass

Leg exercises are some of the most difficult exercises you'll do in any given week, and the days that follow are frequently difficult as well.

People frequently tend to skip their leg days. Because, well, leg exercises are challenging and the dreaded "waddle" that follows is all too familiar. But here's the thing: when you work out your legs sufficiently to make them develop, you usually end up getting bigger, leaner, and more muscular all over!

Leg exercises inevitably work other muscles as well. Think about a squat as an illustration. In a single motion, your core, quadriceps, and glutes will all be worked.

Best Leg Exercises to Gain Mass

Leg muscle growth can sometimes be a peculiar occurrence. Making major improvements in these muscle groups, whether you want to add mass or tone up, is a constant struggle. But don't panic; we have the finest leg workouts right here, so you can step up your leg day.

Check out this list of the best 6 leg exercises:

1) Bulgarian split squat

For strengthening the glutes, quads, calves, and hamstrings, try out this challenging dumbbell leg exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

Set up a seat or other elevated surface at knee height.

Place one leg on the bench in a lunge position as you approach the bench from a distance of half a step.

Your torso should be upright, your core should be active, and your hips should be aligned.

Then, lower your body till your front thigh is parallel to the floor but your knee should not pass your toes.

Regain balance by pressing through the heel of your front foot

Once you've completed the necessary number of repetitions, switch sides.

2) Sumo deadlift

The back, hamstrings, and glutes have all effectively worked during this excellent leg exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

Standing with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart and your toes pointing out, grasp two dumbbells or kettlebells.

Weights should be placed in front of the thighs with the palms facing in.

As you bend at the waist and descend the weights towards the ground, keep your knees slightly bent and push your hips back.

To go back to the standing position, tighten your glutes. This is one rep.

Complete the desired number of reps.

3) Squats with heel raise

Squats are undoubtedly the best leg exercise to incorporate into your routine. Your calves will benefit from the increased heel rise.

Follow these instructions:

Stand with your toes slightly turned out and your heels broader than shoulder-width apart.

Squat down by bending your knees and extending your hips back.

Place your arms between your legs.

Drive your heels in and then stand up while circling your arms out to the sides.

At the peak, press up onto your toes while lifting your arms straight overhead.

4) Isometric calf raise

No machines are required, this leg exercise truly targets your calf muscles!

Here’s how to do it:

Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, hold a pair of dumbbells in each hand.

Raise up onto the tips of your toes while keeping the rest of your body stationary.

Hold this pose for 30 seconds.

5) Stability ball hip thrust

By employing a stability ball in this leg exercise, you're forced to engage your core as well as your glutes.

Here’s how to do it:

Start with your legs bent and your feet flat on the ground.

Keep your arms behind your head with your elbows spread wide, and your hips floating above the mat.

Lift your hips up towards the ceiling until your thighs are parallel to the mat. Then lean back into the stability ball.

Repeat the upward and downward motion 10-15 times.

6) Stability ball hamstring curl

This weightless hammy curl targets and wears out the backs of your thighs remarkably rapidly.

To do this, follow these steps:

Laying on your back, extend your arms out to the sides.

Extend your legs at a 45-degree angle, and place your feet on a stability ball.

To elevate the hips off the ground, use your upper back and arms to press.

Pull heels toward the butt by bending knees and tightening hamstrings.

Repeat the motion 15-20 times.

Conclusion

Try this six-move workout on your next leg day. To assist you in developing functional muscular mass in your lower body, it emphasizes the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core.

Warming up completely is essential because the workout that follows consists of strenuous compound lifts that should be performed with heavy weights if you want to get the most out of the session.

