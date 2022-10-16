6 Best Low Carb Vegetables to Include in Your Diet

Low carb diets have been gaining popularity. Carbohydrates are one of the major macronutrients in our diet, as they provide the energy we require. However, excess carbs might lead to insulin resistance, diabetes, and fat gain.

Low carbohydrate intake is found to be beneficial for people struggling to lose excess fat. Vegetables are mostly composed of carbs, but their carbohydrate content varies.

On that note, here's a list of the six best vegetables ideal for a carbohydrate restricted diet.

Low carb Vegetables

Here's a look at six such vegetables:

1) Broccoli

Broccoli is a wonder vegetable for a low carbohydrate diet. It's versatile and can be consumed without guilt.

Broccoli can improve insulin sensitivity in type 2 diabetes. Hundred grams of broccoli contains only seven grams of carbs. It's also rich in Vitamin C. Broccoli is known to prevent certain diseases and keeps the gut healthy due to its fiber content.

2) Zucchini

Zucchini is a type of squash and is a low carb vegetable. It's also high in Vitamin C. It can be eaten raw with other foods or cooked into something interesting.

Hundred grams of Zucchini contains only 3.1 grams of carbs, which makes it ideal for a carbohydrate restricted diet. It contains antioxidants and can reduce oxidative stress.

Here are some tasty Zucchini recipes to try out.

3) Avocado

Avocados are thought to be a fruit but are often consumed as vegetables. They are used on toast, with chicken or fish.

Hundred grams of acocados contain 8.53 grams of carbs. They are a rich source of Vitamin C and potassium. They are known for their good fats, which helps in maintaining a good lipid profile. Avocadoes are best consumed ripe.

4) Cauliflower

Cauliflower is one of the most popular vegetables with lower carbohydrate content. It's used in various ketogenic recipes.

Hundred grams cauliflower contains five grams of carbs. It's also high in fiber and helps in lowering the risk of heart disease. It has a versatile taste and can be used as a replacement for other carbs like rice and potatoes.

Here is an interesting cauliflower based Mexican recipe:

5) Lettuce

Lettuce contains 2.9 grams of carbs per 100 grams, which makes it an extremely low carbohydrate vegetable.

It's also a good source of vitamins and helps prevent heart disease. Lettuces are widely used in salads and sandwiches. They are also known to regulate blood glucose levels.

6) Cucumber

Cucumbers have a low carbohydrate content and are widely used in salads. They have 3.6 grams of carbs per hundred grams.

They are refreshing and are known to be beneficial in several ways. They have anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. They also contain antioxidants and promote hydration due to their high water content. They are known to reduce blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Takeaway

Vegetables are composed of carbohydrates, but many of them are very low in their carb content, which makes them ideal for a low carbohydrate diet, like a ketogenic diet.

These vegetables can help maintain the palatability of a dish without causing fat gain. Such vegetables help in decreasing blood glucose level, improving insulin sensitivity, and decreasing insulin resistance.

People finding it difficult to lose fat might benefit from these items. Many of these items are versatile and can be used in various recipes and are occasionally consumed raw as a salad.

