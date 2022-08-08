6 Best Lower Back Stretches and Exercises for Women

Lower back stretches and exercises are important for all people of all ages. The lower back is not just any other body part, as it supports your spine, and allows you to stand, sit and walk with proper posture.

As your lower back plays an important role in how you move every day, you should strengthen it just like you would any other muscle group.

Your lower back can be worked out on its own or before or during another workout. It doesn't require any special equipment or difficult moves, and it often uses other muscles in the process.

Read on to learn some specialised stretches and exercises that specifically target the lower back.

Lower Back Stretches and Exercises for Women

Check out these six lower back stretches and exercises for women.

1) Seated Spinal Twist

With this classic twist, your hips, glutes and back are all stretched. It gives your spine more flexibility and stretches your abs, shoulders and neck. This stretch also stimulates your organs because of the pressure it puts on them.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Sit on the floor, and put both legs out in front of you.

Bend your left knee, and put your left foot on the outside of your right thigh.

Place your right arm on the outside of your left thigh. Put your left hand behind you to help you stay steady.

Start at the bottom of your spine, and turn to your left. You can stay in this pose for up to a minute. Do it again on the other side.

2) Piriformis Stretch

This stretch works with the deep muscle in your buttocks called the piriformis. If this muscle hurts or feels tight in your buttocks or lower back, stretching it can help.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lay down on your back with your feet flat on the floor and knees bent.

Put the bottom of your right foot on the bottom of your left thigh.

Put your hands behind your left thigh and pull up toward your chest till you feel a stretch.

Hold this pose for 30-60 seconds, and work on the other side.

3) Knee-to-Chest

The Knee-to-chest stretches help stretch the muscles in the lower back, which can help relieve pain and tension.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lay down on your back with your legs flat on the ground.

Bring the right knee towards the chest as you lift the right leg. Pull the right knee toward the chest with both hands.

Keep your right knee against your chest for a few seconds. Go back to where you started.

Repeat with your left leg, and go back to where you started.

4) Modified Seated Side Straddle

The seated side straddle exercise stretches the hamstring, abductor and the middle and lower back extensor muscles.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Sit with your legs stretched out in front of you, flat on the floor. The feet should be far enough apart that the legs make a "V" shape.

Bend the left leg, bringing the left foot up to touch the right knee and letting the left knee fall away from the body.

Bend from the hips, and reach forward towards the toes of the right foot while keeping the back straight.

Slowly round the back by bringing the hands toward the right ankle or shin and lowering the head as close as possible to the right knee.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds, and take 30 seconds to relax. Do it again on the other side five to six times.

5) Cat-Cow Stretch

No list of lower back stretches can be complete without mentioning this wonderful back stretch. The Cat-Cow is a great way to stretch your shoulders, neck and chest while waking up your spine.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Get your hands and knees in a tabletop position (hands and knees on the ground).

As you breathe in and look up, press into your hands and feet and let your belly fill with air.

When you let out your breath, tuck your chin into your chest, and arch your back up towards the ceiling.

Keep moving in this pattern, moving with each breath. Do that for a minute or two.

6) Sphinx Stretch

The sphinx stretch is a gentle backbend that lets you be active and calm at the same time. This yoga pose stretches your spine, buttocks and chest, making them stronger.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lay on your stomach with your elbows under your shoulders and hands out in front of you with your palms down.

Put your feet about an inch apart. It's fine if your big toes touch each other.

As you lift your head and chest, use your lower back, buttocks and thighs in a gentle way.

Keep your lower back and abs strong, and breathe deeply.

Put your hips down on the floor. You can look straight ahead, or close your eyes gently.

Hold this pose for 30-60 seconds.

Takeaway

Your lower back is an important body part you shouldn't ignore in your exercise or workout routine. Strengthening and stretching your lower back is as important as your biceps and other muscles. Include the aforementioned stretches in your regimen for a renewed lower back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far