6 Best Lower Body Exercises for Men to Get Muscular Legs

If you want to get muscular legs, you need to incorporate a lot of heavy lifting exercises into your routine. The best way to do that is with free weights.

There are plenty of exercises that require no equipment at all. These are great ways to build up the lower body without using any equipment. However, if you really want bigger legs, there are other exercises that can help.

Best Lower Body Exercises for Muscular Legs

The legs are the most prominent part of the body and make a huge difference in the physique. However, sometimes, the lower body doesn't get enough attention. If you're looking for exercises that can help build muscle in the legs, here are six that can get the job done:

#1 Leg Press

It's an excellent exercise for building muscle in the quads and glutes, as it uses a lot of different muscles at once. It's also super easy to do, so if you're new to working out or don't have much time in your hands every day, this is definitely one to check out.

Just remember to start with low weight instead of high so that when you start getting stronger, it will be easier and safer, as less strain will be on the joints and ligaments not conditioned by lifting heavy weights repeatedly over long periods without resting between sets.

#2 Barbell Squat

This exercise can give you a good workout for the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves. The barbell squat is performed by holding a barbell across the upper back and behind the neck with an overhand grip.

Here's how it's done:

Stand tall with your feet shoulder width apart; keep your back straight, and bend your knees till they're at right angles with the floor, and rise up again.

Make sure you don't lock out at the top of the exercise.

Keep it controlled throughout so that you don't injure yourself.

Make sure not to bounce during the move, as that could lead to injury. Also don't drop down too low either, as that could cause stress on the knees.

#3 Leg Extension

Leg extensions are quadricep exercise that targets the quads, hamstrings and glutes.

They're a good way to build muscle and strength for sports like football or basketball. Leg extensions can be done at home — with or without equipment — or in the gym with a weight machine.

You can do them with straight legs or bent knees; bending your knees will make it easier on the lower back if you have any issues there. For the best results, use heavy weights while keeping the tension on the muscles during each rep. Push through till they're fully extended at the top of each movement before lowering them again under control (no bouncing).

#4 Barbell Lunge

The barbell lunge is a great exercise for strengthening the thighs, hamstrings, and glutes. It’s also effective in building muscle mass, as it activates many muscles simultaneously.

To do this exercise:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart; hold a barbell across the shoulders behind using an overhand grip (palms facing down).

Step forward with one leg into an exaggerated deep knee bend (12 to 20 inches), while keeping both feet flat on the floor.

Hold this position briefly before returning to the starting position. Repeat with the other leg or foot stepping forward into lunge till all the sets are complete.

#5 Leg Curl

To do leg curls, follow these steps:

Lie face down on a bench. Keep your feet flat on the floor and legs straight but not too tightly together.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, with palms facing outwards and at shoulder height.

Slowly lower one leg till you feel a stretch in your hamstring muscle (the back of your thigh). Slowly raise the leg till it's straight again before repeating with the other leg.

Do not allow your back to arch as you pull up or lower down. Keep straight throughout the move. That will ensures that all stress is put through to just one side of the body rather than both sides simultaneously, which can cause injury to the lower back muscles.

#6 Deadlift

Deadlifts are a full body workout that work the legs, back, and core. This exercise is great for building strong glutes and hamstrings. Deadlifts also help improve posture by strengthening the lower back muscles, which support you when you stand up straight.

Deadlifts can be done with weights or without any. If done properly, deadlifts can strengthen all the major muscle groups in the lower body, like the quadriceps (front thighs), hamstrings (back thighs), glutes (buttocks) and calves (lower leg).

Takeaway

If you've been working out and are looking for a way to gain muscle, the aforementioned workouts are a great place to start.

They're simple, easy to do at home or in the gym, and they work the lower body without putting too much stress on the knees or back. Just remember that it's important not just to do these exercises but also to eat well and get enough sleep so that you can recover from all the hard work.

