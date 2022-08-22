6 Best Lower Body Plyometric exercises for Women

Plyometric or jump training is a great way to build power, speed, and agility. It involves short, intense bursts of power followed by brief periods of recovery. Plyometric training is also an effective way to build optimal strength and burn a lot of fat.

As plyometrics comprise explosive movements, most women can develop power in their lower body more effectively than the upper body. However, despite toning the lower body, plyometric training can burn more calories overall, improve cardio endurance, sharpen reflexes, and make you move faster.

Considering the same, adding plyometric training to your fitness regime isn’t such a bad idea.

Best Lower Body Plyometric Exercises

The following six exercises can help women work up quite the sweat. So make sure to take adequate rest breaks between reps and sets, and keep your water bottle and towel handy. Let's get started:

#1 Squat Jump

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight, with your feet hip-distance apart.

Push your hips back, and drive your knees forward to lower your hips towards the ground till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Push yourself back up, straightening your legs and returning to the starting position.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#2 Box Jump

It's done as follows:

Stand in front of a box or bench.

Dip down slightly, and jump up onto the box. Straighten your legs, and jump off or step down from the box.

Peform 12 to 15 reps.

#3 Scissor Lunge

Here's how it's done:

Get into a split stance on the floor.

Drive your knees out slightly, and launch yourself up into the air, switching your legs while you’re mid-jump.

Land back on the floor with alternate legs and soft knees.

Repeat this move, alternating sides, for 12 to 15 reps.

#4 Skater Hop

It's done as follows:

Stand straight, with your feet together.

Hinge forward slightly, and bend your right leg back.

Hop towards your right, switching legs and landing on your right leg, with the left leg bent back.

Repeat this move, alternating sides, for 12 to 15 reps.

#5 Strider Jump

Here's how it's done:

Stand straight with your feet together.

Get into a reverse lunge position, taking your right leg back and driving your knee to the ground.

Jump upward from there, straightening the left leg and driving the right knee forward, up towards your waist.

Land back into the reverse lunge position before going for your next rep.

Perform 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

#6 Squat Thruster

It's done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart. Load a dumbbell on either shoulder, with elbows pointed forward.

Squat down to the ground. Stand up explosively using the momentum to drive the dumbbells up, and press them over your shoulder.

Return the dumbbells back to your shoulders before getting into your next rep.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

Takeaway

Although plyometrics are exhausting, they’re a great form of training and can benefit you in numerous ways. However, it's not recommended to do plyometric training every day. Limit it to twice or thrice a week. Make sure to get lots of recovery time, and eat well.

