6 Best Medicine Ball Exercises for Better Posture

Medicine balls are some of the most versatile tools you can have in your workout routine to improve posture.

They’re also extremely affordable and take up very little space. However, like any tool, it’s important to know how best to use them if you want to get the most out of medicine balls.

Effective Medicine Ball Exercises to Improve Posture

If it’s been a while since you tried something new in your fitness routine, or you’re not sure how to really use medicine balls, here're six of the most effective medicine ball exercises for better posture:

1) Medicine Ball Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a quick cardio boost for your abs, glutes, legs and shoulders. This variation of the classic push-up is hard on your core, so be sure to keep your hips in line with your body.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Place a medicine ball in front of a mat, and get into push-up position with your core and glutes engaged.

Keeping your hands on either side of the ball, alternate bending each knee and bringing it up under your chest between your arms.

Repeat for 60 seconds as fast as you can. You'll be surprised at how challenging it is.

2) Burpees

Adding a medicine ball to your burpee workout can make the exercise more difficult. The added weight makes your plyometric movement more explosive and the push-up aspect of the exercise significantly harder as well.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a medicine ball at your chest.

Bend at the hips and knees, reaching down to place the ball on the ground.

Once it touches down, extend your legs out behind you for a fast hop into a pushup position.

Keeping the ball in place on the floor, reverse your leg drive motion to bring your feet back under you.

As you stand up quickly, push the ball above your head with both hands

3) Double Pulse Sumo Squat

Sumo squats are great for activating your quadriceps, hamstrings, hip flexors, glutes, calves and upper back muscles. Regular squats can do all of that too.You can do this exercise with a heavy ball, but you can also use a lighter weight.

To do this exercise:

Place your feet wider than hip-width apart, pointed outwards.

Hold the ball in front of your chest with two hands, palms facing each other.

Lower into a squat position with knees pointing away from you.

As you reach the bottom of the squat, pulse your legs two times to build muscle endurance.

Stand back up in a controlled motion, and make sure to squeeze your butt at the top of the exercise.

Repeat this exercise for two to four sets of 10-15 reps.

4) Single Leg Deadlift

The single-leg deadlift is an excellent exercise for building balance, stability and strength in the legs, but only if you maintain a proper posture. If you're interested in building a well-balanced physique, this exercise is for you. Focus on your hamstrings as you perform this exercise, and let them do the work for you.

To perform a single leg deadlift:

Begin standing with one leg in front of the other.

Place the ball in front of you, and hold it with both hands.

Lower the ball down your front shin while keeping your balance on your front leg.

Bring up your back leg behind you so that your entire body forms a 'T'-shape.

Bend your back leg slightly as you reach closer to the ground with the medicine ball.

Repeat for the number of reps, and switch sides to work on your other leg.

5) Medicine V-Ups

V-ups work with your upper and lower abs. Tossing the ball while doing them engages your shoulders and rhomboids.

To do this workout:

Lie on your back with your legs extended straight out in front of you and arms extended straight back above your head holding the medicine ball.

Engaging your abs, lift both the lower and upper body at the same time to form a 'V' shape.

Keep your knees straight and arms straight, holding the medicine ball above your head.

Lower yourself back down to hover just above the floor, and lift back up into a 'V'.

6) Weighted Superman

Try this exercise to strengthen your upper back, hamstrings, glutes and shoulders. Adding a medicine ball will increase the activation of your rhomboids, shoulders and traps.

To do this move:

Engage your glutes and back muscles as you squeeze your shoulder blades together and lift your upper body, head, and chest along with your lower body.

Keep your arms straight when you lift the medicine ball.

Hover above the floor for several seconds, and lie all the way down flat again.

Repeat 15 times.

Takeaway

If you're looking for a great way to change up your routine and build some extra strength, look no further than the aforementioned exercises.

These are just six of a myriad options available to you, but they're all simple, efficient, and easy to customise for different fitness goals.

