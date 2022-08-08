6 Best Modified Ab Exercises for Women

There are a lot of exercises that can aid your objective of achieving better abs. Strengthening your core is essential for any workout that requires you to maintain stability. This includes static holds like the plank or challenging balancing exercises like the single-leg Romanian deadlift.

Compound movements like squats, overhead presses, and deadlifts will help you achieve muscles while also strengthening your body. If your goal is to develop a six-pack akin to that of a cover model, targeted ab exercises will certainly help you get there faster.

Best Modified Ab Exercises to Get Defined Core Muscles

Building a strong core will improve your stability and balance, whether you are just starting to exercise or looking to get back into shape after a break.

Modified ab exercises that focus on the core, as opposed to standard crunches or sit-ups, will train more muscles and increase calorie expenditure.

1) Mountain Climber

This modified ab exercise works your core and gets your heart rate up, which will help you step up your fitness game.

Here is how to do it:

Take a plank stance.

Drive left knee into chest, swiftly switch to the right, and then return to plank position.

After continuing for 30 to 60 seconds take a 15- to 30-second break before repeating for three to five rounds.

2) Plank with knee tap

By letting your knees occasionally touch the ground, this gentle modified ab exercise strengthens your core while also relieving neck tension.

Here is how to do it:

Place your elbows beneath your shoulders in a plank position.

Lower both knees to the point where they touch the ground gradually and carefully.

Return to the plank position.

Repeat for 3-5 rounds.

3) Shoulder tap and jack

This is a version of the modified ab exercise not only strengthens every part of your core, but it also raises your heart rate, giving you an added cardiac boost.

Here is how to do it:

Put your hands directly beneath your shoulders in a plank stance.

Jump your feet out in front of you while maintaining a strong core.

Tap your left hand on your right shoulder.

Continue on the other side.

4) V-up

This modified ab exercise raises your heart rate and tests the power of your core as it requires lifting your arms and legs.

Here is how to do it:

Begin by lying on your back on the mat with your legs extended and your arms by your sides.

Lift your upper body, arms, and legs all at once.

Once you are balanced on your tailbone, make a "V" shape with your body.

Hold the position for 1-2 minutes.

Lay back slowly and repeat for 10-12 times.

5) Hollow rock with hold

Your true core strength will be put to the test with this modified ab exercise. By adding ankle weights, you can make the challenge even tougher.

Here is how to do it:

Sit on a mat with your legs bent. To make it harder, put a yoga block between your knees.

Legs should be lifted such that calves are parallel to the floor by squeezing together and contracting the abdomen.

Once your center back reaches the floor, roll your body backward.

Rock your body back to where you started while maintaining control.

Wait three seconds at this point.

This completes one rep. Perform 10-12 reps in total.

6) Lateral bear walk

This modified ab exercise not only works for your core, but it also improves coordination.

Here is how to do it:

Start in a bear plank position, a few inches off the ground, with the shoulders over the wrists and the knees under the hips.

Move hands and feet left for three steps while maintaining stable hips, a straight back, and raised knees off the ground.

Step right three times with your hands and feet. This completes one rep.

Perform 12-15 reps in total.

These short modified ab exercises can be completed after your main workout. Variation is the secret to a strong core. Your abs will be put to the test once you incorporate new moves. After you master those, push yourself with more repetitions or try more difficult maneuvers.

