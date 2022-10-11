6 Best Outdoor Exercises to Burn Fat And Gain Muscle

If you're looking to get in shape and shed a few pounds, there are several exercises to help you do so.

The most common way is through weightlifting, but there are several other great options. Running outdoors offers a more fun approach to exercise than going to a gym and lifting weights: You can enjoy the outdoors while burning calories.

Outdoor Exercises to Burn Fat and Gain Muscle

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Running

Running is a great way to burn fat, get in shape, and stay fit. It's one of the best exercises for burning calories, building muscle, and strengthening the heart. For those trying to lose weight, running is one of the most effective ways to exercise.

Running is an easy exercise that can be done anywhere at any time by anyone. It’s simple enough for people with no athletic experience or who don’t know how to play any sports.

#2 Swimming

Swimming is an all-around great exercise for weight loss and muscle gain. It's also a full body workout that helps with flexibility, balance, and coordination while helping you lose weight. Swimming can be done in a pool or at the beach, making it easy to incorporate into your schedule, no matter where you live or work.

Swimming doesn't just help tone muscles; it also improve cardiovascular health by strengthening the heart and lungs. When you're exercising in water (particularly if the water is deep enough that your feet leave the ground), the core muscles have to work harder to keep you afloat.

That increases their strength and helps burn more calories than running on land. A 45-minute session of swimming burns about 500 calories per hour compared to just 300 for running on land. So if burning calories is important, swimming definitely wins out over other forms of exercise when comparing the time spent doing each activity per week.

#3 Skiing

Skiing is a great way to work the legs, core, and glutes. Skiing can help you burn calories without feeling like you’re doing cardio or having to run miles on the treadmill. It's as fun as it is effective and can work up quite a sweat.

Skiing is a great way to get the most out of your workout. You also get some fresh air and sunshine, which will help reduce stress and also improve mood.

#4 Cycling

Cycling is a great way to burn calories and build muscle. You can cycle outside or on a stationary bike in your home or gym. Either way, it’s a low-impact exercise that can give the body the same benefits as running — only with less impact on the joints.

Cycling also comes with its own perks: you can do it outdoors; it's a great way to get around quickly (especially important if you live in an area with little public transportation). Moreover, it's good for both physical and mental health.

#5 Outdoor Yoga

Yoga is another great way to burn fat and gain muscle. It can help you build strength, flexibility, and balance, which makes it a great exercise for improving overall health. It also helps reduce stress and promote relaxation so that you feel less pain in the body while burning more calories.

If you want to get into yoga but don't know where to start, find a trainer or a partner to show you the ropes.

#6 Walking

Walking is a great way to get fit, and it's easy to do anywhere. You can do it in the comfort of your own home, or go for a walk with friends and family.

Walking is also very inexpensive — you don't need any equipment or even special clothes. Moreover, it's great for meeting new people; you may meet someone who lives nearby and wants to join you on your next walk.

Takeaway

When it comes to working out, there are many workouts you can do. However, the most important thing to remember is that you should always work at your own pace, and listen to your body.

If something hurts or just doesn’t feel right, don’t do it. Also remember that if running is too hard on your joints when starting out, try cycling instead and vice versa. The more active you are in our daily life, the better off your body will be in the long run.

