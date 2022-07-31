6 Best Pilate Exercises for Women to Relieve Upper Neck Pain

Like many women, you may be looking for an exercise that can help relieve upper neck pain. You want to find something that can give you an effective workout but also something that won't exacerbate the problem.

Pilates are one of several exercise options that can help. It's typically considered low-impact and gentle on the body, making it ideal for people with weak joints or who have recently suffered injuries. If you're new to pilates and are wondering how they can help relieve your upper neck pain, read on.

Best Pilates Exercises to Relieve Upper Neck Pain

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Side Leg Lift

Side Leg Lifts are a classic Pilates exercise that strengthens your core, improves balance and can help relieve upper neck pain.

Lie on your side with a bolster or pillow between your knees. Bend both knees, and draw them up towards the chest. Keep your head and shoulders on the floor as you lift one leg off the floor at a time.

Hold this position for several seconds before lowering it back down so you can repeat with the other leg. Progress till you're doing ten repetitions per side (or as many as is comfortable). As with all these exercises, keep your hips level with one another so that they don’t roll inwards or outwards during this movement. That keeps unnecessary pressure off the spine.

2) Rolling like a Ball

This exercise can help you stretch your spine and ease tension in the upper back, neck and shoulders. It also improves circulation, reduces headaches and increases flexibility.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by lying on your back, with your knees bent and both feet flat on the floor.

Slowly raise one leg up at a time keeping both pelvis and shoulders flat on the floor as much as possible (you can place pillows under them if needed).

Bring both legs together, and roll onto each side of your body while pulling them up towards chest level while breathing normally till they're fully extended overhead with heels touching the ground behind the head.

Repeat five times on each side before repeating the entire sequence five more times for the best results.

3) Scissor

The scissors exercise is a pilates core strengthening move that works your glutes and the sides of your thighs.

Here's how to do it:

Lie flat on your back, with both legs extended straight out and feet together. Bend one knee, bringing it up toward your chest so that the sole of the foot is flat against the floor, but keep both heels touching each other.

With arms at shoulder level, palms facing forward, press into resistance band handles, and lift your hips off the floor till the body forms a straight line from head to knees

Hold this position while squeezing your abdominals together.

Slowly lower the hips towards the floor by bending knees as much as possible without allowing heels to lose contact with the ground

Lift hips back up to starting position by extending knees fully while keeping resistance band handles in contact with shoulders throughout the movement to complete one rep.

Repeat ten times before switching legs and repeating the set on the opposite side.

4) Teaser

This exercise is good for relieving upper neck pain, as it stretches the muscles in your neck as well as strengthens them. When you perform this stretch correctly, it also helps to increase blood flow to the area and improves muscle tone.

To do this exercise:

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you, knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Place both hands behind your head with elbows wide apart, and press into them to open up the shoulders.

Gently pull back on your head till you feel a stretch in between each shoulder blade.

For repetitions: 2 sets x 15 reps

For sets: 2 sets (30 seconds rest in between)

For times per week: 3-5.

5) Mermaid Stretch

To do this exercise:

Lay on your back with your arms by your sides, palms facing up. Lift one arm upward, and bring it over your head. Bend your legs so that they're slightly bent.

Breathe deeply in and out through the nose for five full breaths, feeling each breath move from your belly out into space.

Lower your leg to begin phase one of this stretch:

Keeping both legs bent, gently press down on them till you feel a good stretch in both hamstrings (back of thighs).

Hold for ten seconds at a time before releasing the pressure.

Repeat six times, with each leg resting on top of one another.

6) Pilates Side Bend

Here's how it's done:

Lie on one side with a pillow under your head, and place your feet on the floor in a wide stance.

Bend your upper body to the right, and reach towards the far side of your mat with both arms as far as possible.

Hold for five seconds, breathing deeply throughout the movement.

Repeat six times on each side.

Takeaway

Pilates is one of the best exercises to try if you have been experiencing upper neck pain.

The aforementioned pilate exercises listed above are great for strengthening your muscles and improving flexibility in the area that's causing you pain. These exercises can also help with other issues such as headaches and migraines.

