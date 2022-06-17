6 Best Pilates Exercises to Get a Lean Body Like Julianne Hough

When it comes to getting a lean body like Julianne Hough, Pilates is a great place to start.

Pilates has been proven to be one of the best ways to slim and tone your body without building muscle.

For Pilates, you don’t need a lot of weight or space. It can be done right on top of the couch, in the office or at home.

Pilates is an exercise programme used to enhance your flexibility and improve posture. It's well known for being gentle on the joints, which makes it a great choice for everyone from housewives looking for a better quality of life to athletes looking to strengthen their muscles.

Best Pilates to Get Lean like Julianne Hough

Here are the six best Pilates exercises to get a lean body like Julianne Hough:

1) The Hundred

The Hundred is a warm-up exercise that targets the external obliques (abdominal muscles on the sides of your waist) 31% more effectively than a traditional crunch.

Here's how it's done:

Extend your legs out at a 45-degree angle with the floor while lying on your back on the exercise mat. Stretch your arms three to four inches over the mat, along your body.

Pump your arms while lifting your head and shoulders (as if you were splashing a pool of water). To complete one repeat, inhale for five pumps, and exhale as many times.

As you pump, bend your knees at a 90-degree angle so that your shins are parallel to the floor.

2) Roll-Up

Aside from strengthening your abs, the Roll Up exercise improves your body's flexibility by lengthening your hip flexors and mobilising your spine. That is crucial, as an inflexible body can cause pain and limit movement efficiency.

Here's how it's done:

Lie down on your back with your legs crossed. Arms should be extended aloft shoulder-distance apart, and palms should face forward.

Inhale as you curl your head and shoulders off the mat, with your arms reaching overhead.

Exhale as you turn forward, and bring the crown of your head to your knees, peeling your spine off the mat.

Maintain a parallel line between your arms and the mat, and draw your abdominals into your spine. Inhale, and roll back down to your starting position on the mat.

3) Double-Leg Stretch

The double-leg stretch is an essential part of any Pilates session.

More muscle is created when the obliques are activated, which helps enhance metabolism and promote fat reduction.

It's done as follows:

Lie down flat on your back. Wrap your hands around your shins; pull your knees into your chest, and lift your head and shoulders.

Extend your legs and arms in opposite directions while inhaling.

Your arms should be extended past your ears, and your legs should be extended at a 45-degree angle. Pull your knees closer to your chest as you exhale.

4) Criss-Cross pilates

Criss-cross is a Pilates mat exercise that targets the abdominals and obliques, in particular. The obliques help stabilise posture to some extent, but they are mainly involved in spine flexion and rotation.

It's done as follows:

Lay on your back, and raise your legs, bending your knees till your shins are parallel to the floor. Raise your head and shoulders by placing your hands behind your head.

Exhale, and twist your upper body so that your right shoulder points toward your left knee, and your right leg is extended at a 45-degree angle.

Repeat on the other side for one full rep.

5) Teaser Pilates

This exercise targets the entire body and includes a variety of muscles, including all abdominal muscles, spinal extensors and hip flexors.

In fact, when it comes to targeting your external obliques and rectus abdominis, the teaser is far more effective than typical crunches.

Here's how it's done:

Lie down on your back, with your legs extended at a 45-degree angle.

Inhale, and elevate your head, neck and shoulders off the mat, reaching your arms overhead.

Exhale, and roll up, forming a 'V' shape with your body by stretching your hands towards your toes.

Inhale, and hold your breath for a moment; exhale, and roll back down to the floor. During the roll up and roll-down stages, keep your legs at a 45-degree angle.

6) Leg Circles on the Ball

Leg circles can help you lose weight by building muscle in your legs and hips. A stability ball is required for this Pilates session.

Here's how it's done:

Lay on your mat, with your legs extended and your heels resting on the stability ball.

To make a bridge, raise your hips. Inhale, and raise your right leg to a 90-degree angle, pointing your foot straight up toward the ceiling.

Draw ten imaginary tiny circles with your foot while exhaling and inhaling.

Bottom Line

While you may get a well-toned and lean body like Julianne Hough from pilates, it's important to remember that this is only part of the process towards attaining your health goals.

Without a balanced diet and plenty of exercise, it's impossible to achieve long-term health and weight management. After all, the results you see with these exercises may disappear if you return to a sedentary lifestyle or unhealthy habits.

