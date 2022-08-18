6 Best Powerlifting Exercises for Fat Loss 

Powerlifting exercises for fat loss shouldn’t be ignored, considering the amount of calories these exercises help in burning.

Every powerlifting exercise requires effort, which means the body needs to burn more calories to generate the energy needed to complete the workout.

Powerlifting Exercises for Fat Loss

If you’ve decided to include powerlifting exercises for fat loss in your workout routine, here are some exercises you should consider for fat loss and strength gain:

1) Deadlift

One of the best powerlifting exercises is deadlifts. If you want to build strength and burn calories at the same time, you must focus on deadlifts. There are different types of deadlifts you can do, such as sumo, conventional, stiff-legged, and others.

At the end of the day, the idea is to work on your lower back and lower body. A few things to keep in mind are that you must keep a straight back, and not lift with your hips but with your legs. Also, use a weight that your spine can handle.

An immense amount of pressure comes on the spine when you do deadlifts, so you should focus on keeping it as stable and straight as possible.

2) Squat

Squat is the king of lower body exercises. It works every muscle in the lower body, especially the muscle groups that comprise the legs - quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.

You can perform hack squats, normal squats, front squats, and even barbell squats. However, you need to make sure your back is straight, and you’re not pushing your posterior towards the back. When you’re pushing yourself upwards, push through with your heels so that the maximum impact is on the quadriceps.

Begin with a light weight to understand the form and posture to avoid knee or hip injury. As you increase the weight, you can start using a weight lifting belt to help keep your back straight and upper body stable. Finally, keep your core engaged to maintain balance and stability during the exercise.

3) Bench Press

When you’re thinking of powerlifting exercises for fat loss, you want to do compound movements that target more than one muscle group. A great example of such an exercise is the bench press, as it works on the pectoral muscles (primary), triceps, and shoulders (secondary).

The more muscle groups you target at the same time, the more calories the body will burn to fuel the extra effort the muscles put in for the exercise.

4) Clean and Press

The clean and press is not only an excellent compound exercise for fat loss but is also an Olympic & CrossFit lift. In this exercise, you work your lower body and upper body - quadriceps, glutes, and shoulders.

Begin with a lighter weight to understand the flow of the exercise. As there're three lifts in the exercise, you need to think all the way through to the end of the movement. You may be able to squat with a heavier weight, but you'll also need to do an overhead press with the same weight.

So, always select a weight that allows you to do each lift with the same weight. Also, it’s better to keep your core engaged during the exercise to ensure your upper body is stable.

5) Bent-over Barbell Row

Another big muscle group in your upper body is the lat muscles. However, you may want to do powerlifting exercises for fat loss that work on more than one muscle group.

The bent-over barbell row allows you to work on the lats, biceps, and rear delts simultaneously. You can do this exercise on a power rack, smith machine, or even dumbbells.

You can use the barbell or the EZ-bar to do this workout. Ideally, it’s best to begin with barbell rows to allow your muscles to get used to the overall motion, ensuring proper muscle engagement and form. Once you’ve achieved a good understanding of the exercise, you can move to heavier weights and advanced versions.

6) Military Press

The shoulders play an important role in numerous compound movements. So, you need to do exercises that work on your shoulders but burn significant calories as well. A great pick from powerlifting exercises for fat loss, the military press gives your shouders a great workout.

You can do standing presses, which is military press, but you can do similar movements while being seated too. When you do standing presses, you work on your balance and stability while working on your shoulders (primary) and triceps (secondary).

Bottom Line

Powerlifting exercises for fat loss don’t just focus on shredding fat or weight loss. All powerlifting exercises assist with building strength, improving muscle endurance, and focusing on muscle growth as well.

