6 Best Quadricep Stretches for Healthy and Strong Knees

The quadriceps are four large muscles that run along the front of the thigh. They're responsible for straightening the knee and extending the hip, which means they're involved in almost every activity you do.

You might think of them as your 'knee muscles', but they connect with the lower leg and hips as well. The next time you have sore knees or feel like every step is painful because of them, try some simple quadriceps stretches to help ease your discomfort.

Quadricep Stretches for Strong Knees

Here's a look at six such stretches:

1) Standing Quad Stretch

This stretch targets all four quadriceps muscles: rectus femoris (which runs down the front of each thigh), vastus medialis (located on the inner side of each thigh), vastus intermedius (located along the outer side), and vastus lateralis (located on top).

The standing quad stretch also stretches out the surrounding hip flexor muscles, like the psoas major (the main muscle responsible for lifting our lower extremities forward when walking or running).

Here's how this stretch is done:

Stand up straight, with your feet about 3 feet apart.

Raise both arms above your head, and reach for the ceiling so that you’re stretching out the back of your body.

Keep your legs straight, but don’t lock. Slowly bend one leg till you feel a stretch in the front of your knees.

Hold this position for 20-30 seconds before returning to an upright position. Repeat three times.

2) Lunge with Quad Stretch

This stretch can help prevent knee pain caused by increased flexibility that comes with having a woman’s body.

To do this quad stretch:

Start in a standing position, with both legs slightly apart and arms by your sides.

Take one step forward so that the back leg is parallel to the ground. Straighten both thighs (as if you were standing on a balance beam). This is the starting position.

Bend at the hips as if you are going to sit down while keeping both knees soft and bent slightly inward tillyou feel a gentle stretch along either side of your thigh muscles.

Hold this position for 20 seconds before taking another step forward into a lunge position.

3) Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

It's done as follows:

Kneel on one knee, and place your other foot flat on the floor in front of you.

Bend forward at the waist, and bring your chest toward your thigh.

Try to keep both knees pressed together while keeping them straight.

Hold this position for 15-30 seconds, and switch sides.

Repeat three times per leg once a day or as needed to relieve tightness in the hips and upper thighs.

When done correctly, this exercise can target the following muscles in the hip area:

Gluteus maximus (upper buttock)

Gluteus medius (side of lower buttock)

Tensor fasciae latae (outside of upper thigh)

This stretch can also help improve posture by strengthening the back muscles related to proper spinal alignment.

It can stretch tightness that restricts movement from side-to-side or twisting motions needed for walking or running upright with good form.

4) Supine Hamstring Stretch

It's done as follows:

Lie on your back with your leg straight and arms by your side.

Keeping a slight bend in your knee, place one hand behind the other knee to help pull it toward you.

Gently pull until you feel a stretch in the back of your thigh.

Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds or as long as it's comfortable. Switch legs, and repeat.

5) Kneeling Lunge with Twist

This stretch is a great way to open up the front of the hips and get some extra rotation in the glutes and an awesome quad stretch at the same time.

It's done as follows:

Kneel down onto a mat or towel on both knees, with feet together and knees hip-width apart.

Sit back so that one knee is ahead of the other. Place hands either behind the head or beside the ears.

Rotate away from the side being stretched till you feel a nice deep stretch in the front of your hip.

Hold there for 30 seconds before switching sides. Make sure to repeat twice on each side.

6) Half King Pigeon Pose (Ardha Kapotasana)

Here's how to do this stretch:

Sit down on your yoga mat.

Bring one leg put in front of you; the other leg should be placed directly behind.

Raise the rear leg up till it's parallel to your back.

Bring one arm out in front of you and the other behind you. Keep extending till they meet each other.

Hold this position for as long as you can.

Takeaway

The best way to keep your knees healthy is by doing the aforementioned stretches regularly.

You can even do them before going to bed so that they're easy on your body and mind.

