6 Best Resistance Band Exercises for Men to Get Stronger Thighs

Resistance bands are an effective and popular exercise accessory for resistance or strength training. They gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic when people had to exercise remotely and turn to home-friendly alternatives to exercise equipment.

One of the many benefits of resistance bands is their versatility; they can be used in numerous ways for a variety of exercises for almost all muscle groups in the body. Most popularly, they are used on the arms, back, and thighs.

Both men and women can vouch for their effectiveness with toning and strengthening the thighs.

Best Thigh Exercises with Resistance Band for Men

Men can add the aforementioned six exercises to their workout routine or perform them as warm-up:

#1 Lateral Band Walk

Here's how it's done:

Wrap a mini band around your knees, shins, or even ankles. Stand straight with your feet together.

Step out to the right side with your right leg, and bring your left leg next to it.

Perform 12-15 reps on each side.

#2 Banded Step-out Squat

It's done as follows:

Wrap a mini band around your knees. Get into a squat position with your feet hip-distance apart.

Step out to the right with your right leg, increasing the gap between your feet.

Bring your left leg in so that the feet are hip-distance apart again.

Perform 12-15 reps on each side.

#3 Hamstring Curl

Here's how it's done:

Hook one end of the band against the wall.

Loop your ankles through the other end, and lie on your stomach a few metres ahead.

Curl your feet up towards your glutes. Keep your hips and thighs planted on the ground.

Release the tension and straighten your legs.

Perform 12-15 reps.

#4 Hip Abduction

It's done as follows:

Wrap a mini band around your knees. Sit on the edge of a bench with feet close together.

Push your knees out in either direction as far as you can.

Bring your knees back close together.

Perform 12-15 reps.

#5 Glute Extension

Here's how it's done:

Hook one end of the band against the wall.

Loop your right ankle through the other end, and get on your hands and knees a few metres ahead.

Lift your right leg up, and straighten it out behind you in the same line as your back.

Bring your right knee down to the starting position next to the left one.

Perform 12-15 reps on each side.

#6 Leg Extension

It's done as follows:

Sit on the edge of a bench, and loop a mini band around your ankles. Press your feet into the floor.

Raise your right leg up, and straighten it out in front of you as high as you can take it.

Perform 12-15 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Swap some of the machine moves at the gym for the aforementioned variations with resistance bands. You will find that these poses provide better control and balance while strengthening the thighs and shaping the legs. Make sure to get plenty of rest and nourishment after your workout, though.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Have you used a resistance band? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav