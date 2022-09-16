6 Best Resistance Band Shoulder Exercises for Men Who Want Massive Shoulders

Shoulder exercises are popular for good reasons. Strengthening your shoulders and the muscles that surround them can improve your posture, boost your confidence, and protect you from injury. Resistance bands make it easy to get started doing shoulder exercises and working toward the strong shoulders that you dream of.

Whether you’re looking to add variety to your existing fitness routine, trying to improve your fitness level, or want some new exercise options due to injury, resistance bands can be a great addition to your workout regimen.

Six Effective Shoulder Exercises Using Resistance Bands

These shoulder exercises will add strength, which is crucial to stability, and some of the muscles that make up the rotator cuff.

1. Reverse Fly

This exercise strengthens your shoulders, upper back, and upper arms. It helps improve posture and is great for people who sit at computers or do a lot of forward-bending movements.

How should you do it?

Place the band on the floor, then stand on it with one foot.

Hold the other end in each hand.

With your back straight, bend forward from your hips and keep your knees slightly bent.

Pull the band up and out to your sides until your hands are at chest height or higher.

Draw your shoulder blades together.

Hold this position for a few seconds and then slowly lower back to the starting position.

2. Front Raise

This exercise strengthens your front shoulders. To get the most out of it, draw your shoulder blades down and back, lengthen your spine, and engage your abs.

How should you do it?

Stand in the middle of the resistance band and hold each end in an opposite hand.

Cross it in front of your lower legs, with your hands on your thighs.

Raise your arms straight up in front of you.

Hold the position for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.

3. Side Lateral Raise

Side lateral raises help you tone and strengthen your upper body. Exercise improves your range of motion and broadens, thickens, and tightens your shoulders. It also helps prevent pain and stiffness in the neck and shoulder area by strengthening the muscles that support these areas.

How should you do it?

Stand in the middle of the band and hold each end of the band in the opposite hand with your palms facing inward and the band crossed in front of your lower legs.

Maintain a slight bend in your elbows as you raise your arms to shoulder height.

Pause for a few seconds at this position, and then slowly return to the starting position.

4. Standing Row

This shoulder exercise targets your lats, rhomboids, and middle and lower trapezius. Drawing in your shoulder blades as you complete the movement will keep your neck from hunching up and your posture straight.

How should you do it?

Loop a resistance band around a doorknob and grab the two handles.

Holding your arms straight out to the sides at shoulder height, bring them back toward your ribs until they're almost touching.

Return slowly to the starting position, rest, and then repeat.

5. Band Pull-Apart

This workout targets your rear shoulders and upper back and corrects rounded shoulders. It also improves shoulder stability to help you perform overhead movements. It is ideal for people who do activities that cause them to hunch forward.

How should you do it?

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding the resistance band in both hands.

Draw your shoulder blades together, lengthen your spine and slightly bend your elbows/arms.

Pull the band apart as far as you can while keeping your elbows slightly bent and not allowing them to drop down.

Hold this position for a few seconds before slowly returning to the starting position.

6. Overhead Hand Pull-Apart

This shoulder exercise strengthens your upper body and back and builds flexibility in your triceps. It helps you improve stability, mobility, and posture.

How should you do it?

Hold the resistance band straight above your head.

As you lower it to shoulder height, press your hands out to the sides and keep your shoulders down and away from your ears.

Return to the starting position, aiming to keep the tension on the band throughout.

Takeaway

Resistance band exercises are a fun and challenging way to get a workout in. They're quite useful when you’re short on time and have limited exercise space. You can do them whatever your current level of fitness. Find one that fits your budget, get started on an effective shoulder resistance band workout, and notice the difference in the mirror over time.

