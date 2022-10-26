6 Best Running Exercises to Lose Weight

Running can surely help you lose weight. It burns calories and builds aerobic capacity. But running the same way every day is not the right approach. You need to add a few different running exercises to your routine. It then becomes more interesting and challenging. Therefore, if you want to improve your running ability, try these fat-burning exercises.

Best Running Exercises to Lose Weight

1. Hill Sprints

The hill sprint is one of the best running exercises. It is excellent for building speed and strength, as well as burning fat. It can be done just about anywhere outdoors, but it is especially effective if you have access to an incline that allows for long sprints up a hill.

If you don't have access to a steep incline, then running up a slight incline will also work just fine!

2. Running Stairs

Running stairs is a great way to get a cardio workout. It is also quite a convenient exercise as it can be done indoors or outdoors; you can do it with friends or by yourself. Plus, if you have stairs at home or at work and you live in an apartment building with no elevator, running up and down the stairs is a great way to get some extra exercise while getting other things done.

On how many times per week you should run stairs, it depends on what kind of weight loss goal you have. Realistically speaking, however, once or twice a week should suffice.

3. Incline Treadmill Running

Incline treadmill running not only burns calories but also works your lower body. It is easy to add inclines to your treadmill routine whether you do it at home or at the gym. All that's required is an incline setting on your treadmill, which typically ranges from 1% to 20%. Additionally, you should set a speed range of 0–12 mph.

4. Shock Sprints

Shock sprinting is a short burst of speed, usually for 30 seconds or less. You need to push yourself hard to get your body to reach the maximum capacity during the sprints. This will push your heart rate up, burn more calories, and help in overall weight loss.

If you're new to running or haven't been doing it regularly, start with walking lunges instead of sprints. They work similar muscles and improve mobility as well as flexibility in the legs and hips.

5. Fartlek Training

Fartlek training is a type of interval training, which involves mixing up your running pace and intensity throughout the workout. This is an excellent way to improve your running ability and lose weight. You can do it by alternating between fast and slow paces over time.

How does fartlek training work?

Fartlek training is also known as “speed play” or “speed interspersed with rest periods.” In this type of exercise, the runner goes at varying speeds from slow to fast depending on their stamina during the run. The intention behind fartlek training is to achieve a well-rounded fitness level by mixing up different types of workouts in one session instead of doing just one style over a long time.

6. Steady Pace Jogging

Steady pace jogging is a continuous exercise that can burn more calories than other forms. Running for 20–30 minutes at an easy pace will burn about 350–450 calories. You can increase your speed and duration as you get used to a certain rhythm.

Warm up before each run by walking for 5 minutes or running very slowly fro 3 minutes. This will help in loosening your muscles and reduces the risk of injury during exercise. Run at an easy pace during the first mile of your jog, then gradually increase your speed until it feels challenging but not impossible for you to go on without stopping. Once you reach that stage, slow down until you reach a pace that is not challenging but enjoyable enough for you. Both increasing the speed of running and then decreasing it would take several months each. You need to persevere and be focused to achieve your weight loss goals.

Conclusion

We hope that you now know about the kind of running exercises that you can add to your routine. Remember that running is not just about losing weight but also about improving your cardiovascular health and strengthening your muscles.

