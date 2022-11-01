6 Best Running Shoes for Flat Feet in 2022

Flat feet are a common condition, but you can still be an excellent runner even if you have flat feet by wearing the right pair of shoes.

The best running shoes for flat feet have enough cushioning to keep you comfortable while also providing stability and support.

Best Running Shoes for Flat Feet

Here's a look at six such shoes:

#1 Asics Gel-Kayano 28

The Asics Gel-Kayano 28 is a neutral running shoe designed for mild to moderate overpronators.

It's also recommended for mild to moderate supinators. The shoe features a padded tongue and collar, as well as a seamless upper design. It has an elastic lacing system that allows you to get an ideal fit for your foot type and arch height.

As this model offers excellent stability but still remains light weight, it’s an ideal choice if you want something that will help keep your feet in place while still allowing flexibility during runs or other physical activities like tennis or basketball (if you don't have flat feet).

You can find the Gel-Kayano 28's on sale for $109 here.

#2 Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

If you have flat feet and want to wear a shoe that will be supportive, the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 is a great choice.

This model is made with soft materials, which are good for your feet when you're running. It has a wide toe box and low drop, so your feet won't get tired or fatigued from wearing this shoe.

The cushioning is also very good for runners with sensitive feet, as it absorbs shock well without causing extra pressure on the toes or heels. As an added bonus, the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 has an antimicrobial treatment that helps reduce odor from sweat build-up inside the shoe after each run.

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 will set you back about $140. Pick up a pair from their official website.

#3 Asics GT-4000 3

The GT-4000 3 is a neutral running shoe designed to offer stability and cushioning to runners who have flat feet. It features a heel-to-toe drop, which means it’s best suited for those with low arches or flat feet.

The midsole is made up of Asics’ premium foam, called AHAR+. This unique material offers high energy return and maximum comfort while providing excellent shock absorption. The outsole has been constructed using high-abrasion rubber, which provides durability and traction underfoot as you move forward on your run.

The GT-4000 3 clocks in at roughly $153. Find a pair here.

#4 Altra Provision

Altra Provision is a neutral shoe with a wide toe box and good cushioning. It's best suited for runners with low arches or flat feet who need the stability of a lower heel-to-toe drop.

While it's not an ideal choice if you have high arches, it's a great option for runners looking for a wider toe box than other shoes offer. The Altra Provision also has excellent durability due to its thick outsole and well-cushioned midsole.

You can order a pair for $140 here.

#5 Saucony Guide 15

If you're looking for a shoe that will provide superior comfort and stability, the Saucony Guide 15 is the choice for you.

This shoe will keep your feet feeling fresh all day long thanks to its high quality cushioning and pronation control features. The Guide 15 comes in many color combinations, so finding one that matches your style shouldn't be difficult.

It's also important to note that this shoe comes with great traction, so it won't slip easily on wet surfaces or muddy paths. Moreover, its rubber sole offers reliable grip even in slick conditions — not bad considering how affordable this pair is compared with the other options on this list.

This is yet another steal at $140. Treat yourself to a pair here.

#6 New Balance Fresh Foam X 860 v12

The Fresh Foam X 860v12 is a high quality running shoe for flat feet. It has great cushioning, is light weight and comfortable, and provides excellent support for running on the road.

The Fresh Foam X 860v12 offers the superior comfort and stability many athletes need from their shoes. The outsole features REVlite foam, which provides a softer-than-average ride, while still offering enough resilience to provide stability and cushioning.

That's combined with an EVA midsole that gives you good energy return without sacrificing durability or stability in key areas like the arch or metatarsal dome (the part of the foot connecting with the toes).

New Balance’s ABZORB material also makes its way into this shoe as well; this substance helps absorb impact before it can reach the joints so that every step feels easier.

The Fresh Foam 860 v12 can be found online and is priced at around $110. It comes in a variety of colors, all of which you can find here.

Takeaway

We hope that this article helps you figure out which running shoe is best for your needs. The important thing to remember is that there are many options out there, so don’t settle for anything less than what will make you comfortable and happy.

Poll : Do you own any of these shoes? Yes No 0 votes