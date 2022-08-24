6 Best Seated Calf Raise Variation Exercises for Runners

If you're a runner, you should know that your calf muscles need specific exercises. They're a key part of your lower legs and help you run faster and jump higher. But what if you don't have access to fancy equipment like barbells or machines? Don't worry: we've got the best exercises for runners who want to develop strong calves without having to buy expensive equipment!

Best Seated Calf Raise Exercises For Runners

Calf raises are a great way to build strength in your calves, but they can also be performed in several variations.

If you're looking for a new exercise that targets multiple muscle groups, try doing seated calf raises. When performed correctly, this set of exercises is effective at building strength and endurance in your calves as well as the entire lower leg region. You can perform seated calf raises with or without equipment such as a barbell or cable machine as well as with an exercise ball if you have one available at home or at the gym.

1. Seated Calf Raise

Calf raises are beginner-level exercises that can be done quickly with just a chair. It helps in improving your posture while opening up your hips.

Here's how you should do it:

Sit on the platform with your heels raised, knees slightly bent and straight.

Keep your back straight, hips and shoulders in line, knees relaxed and feet flat on the floor.

Raise your heels as high as possible without lifting your body off of the bench or losing balance.

2. Stability Ball Calf Raise

A stability ball is a good exercise tool as it improves your balance while strengthening your calves.

Here's how you should do it:

Start with your feet on the ground, then climb up to sit on the ball and tuck your toes under for stability.

Keeping your heels pressed against the ball and your core engaged, slowly lift one leg up at a time until it is parallel to the floor (or higher). Pause for a moment before lowering back down with control and repeating on the other leg.

Perform 10–15 reps per set for three sets at a time (30–45 seconds rest between each set).

3. Seated Dumbbell Calf Raise

If you do not have access to a gym or other weight-lifting equipment, then your main option is to use dumbbells.

Here's how you should do it:

Sit down on a bench with a pair of dumbbells by your side or on your lap as you feel comfortable.

Next, keep your legs together and raise your heels as high as you can and hold this position for a few seconds.

Once you feel a burning sensation in your calves, bring them down.

Immediately, go back up again for another rep. Repeat this for as many reps as you can.

4. Seated Barbell Calf Raise

The barbell calf raise works your lower leg muscles and improves strength of the back. It provides a wide range of motion.

Here's how you should do it:

Sit on a bench with a barbell on your lap.

Lift the barbell off the floor and onto your lap.

Once the barbell is on your lap, push it up using your calves to propel the movement.

Once you are up, hold for a few seconds and bring it back down. That is one rep.

Repeat as many times as desired.

5. Dumbbell One-Leg Calf Raise

Dumbbells are an easy way to do one-legged calf raises because they allow you to balance yourself. Plus, you can use a towel or hand towel to hold them if you’re worried about dropping them on your foot. You can also use a step, bench, or chair to elevate the front foot for easier balance. One-legged calf raises are a unilateral movement that give you greater freedom and a better opportunity to target a specific muscle. If you suffer from muscle imbalance, (don't worry, many people do!), this exercise will allow you to even out those pesky imbalances.

Here's how you should do it:

Stand against a sturdy and tall piece of equipment like a power cage or squat rack.

Grab a dumbbell and hold it with one arm.

Place one foot forward and lift the other foot by bending your knee behind you.

Support yourself by using your vacant arm to hold on to the bar in front of you.

With your straight leg, rise up until you feel the tension budding in your calf. Lower down slowly until your feet touch the ground.

Then, repeat for 10-12 reps and switch to the other leg, for which you can do the same.

6. Seated Machine Calf Raises

Here's how you should do it:

Use a full range of motion, which means that you should be able to raise your legs to at least 180 degrees and then lower them back down. You can also try bringing your heels all the way to touch your butt if you want an intense workout.

Your weight selection should be challenging, but not so heavy that you can't complete the set. If it feels too heavy, decrease the weight and then try again with a lighter load to get used to.

Keep your back straight and locked as if someone is pulling on it; this will help you keep proper form as well as prevent injury when doing seated calf raises with extra weight added on.

Conclusion

We hope that this article has given you a few options for your calf raise exercises. These should be incorporated into your routine as they prevent injuries and strengthen the ankles. It’s important to remember that these exercises should be done slowly with control so that you don’t strain yourself when performing them. Remember to always listen to your body first before doing any exercise!

