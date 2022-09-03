6 Best Seated Yoga Poses and Exercises to Improve Flexibility

Flexibility is a crucial component of physical wellness. The body may lose flexibility over time as a result of aging, sedentary lifestyle, stress, or poor posture and movement.

Regular yoga practice, whether in a class or at home, can be one of the best ways to increase mobility of the muscles and joints to increase flexibility. In addition to boosting flexibility, some yoga poses can also help improve muscle strength and reduce feelings of tension and worry.

Read on to learn about such yoga poses.

Seated Yoga Poses to Improve Flexibility

Check out these six yoga poses to improve flexibility.

1) Janu Sirsasana

This position is appropriate for all skill levels and helps increase flexibility in the back, hips, and thighs. In addition to increasing blood flow to the lower abdomen, it's a terrific stress reliever.

Here's how you do this asana:

Place yourself on the ground or a yoga mat.

Extend the right leg, and press the left foot against the inner thigh. Inhale, and extend your arms upwards.

Exhale, and fold forward towards your outstretched leg by bending at the hips.

Place your hands on the ground, or grasp your extended leg or foot.

Hold for 1-2 minutes.

Alternate legs, and perform on the other side.

2) Wide Angle Seated Forward Bend

This forward bend can assist in opening the hips and lower back while also increasing the flexibility of the hamstrings and calves.

To deepen the posture, you should tilt your pelvis forward by sitting on the edge of a cushion or block.

Here's how you do this asana:

To perform this pose, sit on the floor with your legs as wide apart as possible.

Extend your arms upwards.

Fold forward from the hips while walking your hands towards your feet.

Hold this asana for one to two minutes.

If your toes point out to the sides, draw your legs closer together.

Your toes should point directly upward, as if you were putting the bottoms of your feet on a wall.

3) Gomukhasana

This position is suitable for all skill levels and stretches the shoulders, chest, and arms. It can help make the upper body more flexible.

Here's how you do this yoga asana:

Assume a seated position that's most comfortable. Permit the spine to stretch and the chest to expand.

Extend the left arm upwards, and bend the elbow such that your fingers point downward along the spine.

Using your right hand, gently pull your left elbow to the right, which will allow your left hand to move further down your spine.

If it's comfortable, you can attempt to grasp your left hand by bending your right arm upward along your spine. Hold this pose for at least 30 seconds.

Swap arms, and repeat the action on the opposite side.

4) Paschimottanasana

This pose increases flexibility along the spine and back. It stretches your hamstrings and flexes your abdominal muscles. It can help you tone the tummy too.

Here's how you do this yoga asana:

Maintaining a straight back and flexed toes, sit with your legs extended out in front of you and the spine erect.

While inhaling, raise both arms over your head, and extend upwards.

Exhaling, lean forward from the hip joints, with the chin approaching the toes.

Maintain an upright spine, and concentrate on moving towards the toes, rather than the knees.

Place your hands anywhere they can reach on your legs without straining. If possible, grasp your toes, and pull them to propel yourself forward.

While inhaling, slightly raise your head, and stretch your spine.

Exhaling, move the abdomen softly towards the knees. Perform this motion two to three times.

Drop your head, and take deep breaths for 20-60 seconds.

5) Baddha Konasana

This pose stretches the groin and hips. Infants and young children frequently sit in this position on the floor.

Adults tend to spend more time sitting with their legs together. The baddha konasana stretches the hips and inner thighs, which can reverse the consequences of sitting at a desk or car for too long and increase your flexibility.

Here's how you do this yoga asana:

Begin seated in the staff pose (Dandasana) with your legs stretched out in front of you in a straight line.

Bring the soles of your feet together while bending your knees and allowing them to fall out to the sides.

Bring your feet as close as is comfortable to your body. Stop if you experience pain in your knees.

Strongly press the outer sides of your feet together. The feet may start to spread apart like a book. You can facilitate this with your hands or a yogi toe lock on your great toes.

Maintain a long spine while keeping your shoulder blades on your back and shoulders away from your ears while you maintain an upright posture.

6) Ardha Matsyendrasana

This yoga asana helps in making the spine supple and flexible while also increasing its elasticity. It opens the chest and increases the supply of oxygen to the lungs.

Here's how you do this yoga asana:

Straighten your legs out in front of you while maintaining your feet together and back straight.

Bend the left leg, and position the left foot's heel next to the right hip (optionally, you can keep the left leg straight).

Place the right foot on top of the left knee.

Position your left hand on your right knee and right hand behind you.

In that order, twist the waist, shoulders, and neck to the right, and glance over the right shoulder.

Continue taking slow, deep breaths in and out.

Exhaling, release the right hand (the one behind you) first, followed by the waist, chest, and finally the neck, and sit up relaxed yet upright.

Repeat on the opposite side.

