6 Best Shoulder Exercises Using Cable Machine

When you’re focusing on shoulder exercises using a cable machine, focus on one that allows you to work on the entire muscle group.

The shoulder is made up of three parts - anterior, lateral, and rear delts. It’s absolutely important to focus on all three delts to ensure there isn't any muscle or strength imbalance across the three groups.

Usually, you will find variations for shoulder exercises that work on all three delts regardless of whether you use a machine, cables, or free weight.

Shoulder Exercises Using Cable Machine

Here are six shoulder exercises using a cable machine to help grow your shoulder and increase strength:

1) Cable Front Raise

As mentioned earlier, the shoulder has three parts. The cable front raise focuses on the anterior deltoids.

You can set up a straight bar to the machine, and adjust the anchor at the very bottom to do this exercise. You can also adjust the D-bars to both sides of the machine.

When you do a front raise, the primary focus should be on the anterior delts with some amount of pressure on the lateral deltoids. It’s best to do this exercise with a lower weight to make sure you keep a strong muscle-mind connection. If the correct muscles aren’t engaged, the biceps and forearms can take over.

2) Cable Shoulder Press

The shoulder press is another excellent shoulder exercise using cable machine. It focuses on the anterior deltoids. More often than not, shoulder presses are done using dumbbells or a barbell.

However, if you’re doing a cable variation, it’s best to do it unilaterally (one shoulder at a time). Not only will that help in improving in adjusting any muscle imbalance, but it will also help you understand how strong each shoulder is.

To do the exercise, attach the D-bar to the anchor, and adjust the anchor to the bottom. Ideally, you should use a weight that allows you to push the weight overhead without bending your back. Keep your core engaged for balance and stability.

3) Cable Lateral Raise

The next part to focus on are the lateral delts, which is done by a lateral raise. You can do this exercise one arm at a time (which is common) or both arms at the same time.

Whatever you choose to do, adjust the anchor to the bottom of the machine. For the unilateral version, hold the machine with one hand, and lean towards the side you’re doing the exercise on. That will allow a great range of motion.

For double hands, hold the left handle with your right hand and vice versa. Face outwards, and extend your hands laterally across your upper body. The cables should make a cross in front of the body at the top of the motion.

4) Cable Shoulder Rotation

The next exercise for lateral delts is shoulder rotation. You can use this version as a warm-up or a finisher workout.

To do this exercise, the anchor should be at elbow level, with a D-bar attached. Bend your arms from your elbows, and hold your grip. Pull the cable outwards so that it’s parallel to the upper body.

Move only your forearms from your elbows during this exercise. The shoulders, torso, and lower body shouldn’t move or rotate during the motion.

5) Reverse Cable Flye

The next part of your shoulder muscles are the rear delts, which can be worked by a reverse cable flye.

The reverse cable fly can be done using dumbbells (bent over reverse fly) or the reverse pec dec machine. To do the same using cables, face towards the machine, and hold the cables with both hands.

It’s preferable you use a light weight to engage the shoulder blades and rear delts, and activate all the smaller muscles around the muscle group.

6) Face Pull

Face pulls are the top pick for shoulder exercises using a cable machine. They work the rear delts.

To do the exercise, the anchor should be slightly above the forehead, and you will need the rope grip. Hold the ropes, and pull them towards yourself, engaging the rear delts and squeezing your shoulder blades.

You must be careful not to pull them too hard, otherwise the grip could hit you on your forehead.

Bottom Line

Shoulder exercises using a cable machine allow you to focus on variations, along with allowing your shoulders to improve strength and muscle endurance.

Ideally, your shoulder workout routine should be a combination of bodyweight, machine, and free weight exercises. It’s always beneficial to maintain variation rather than doing the same exercise for a long period.

To increase strength and muscle endurance, you must focus on progressive overload and a proper diet with sufficient protein.

