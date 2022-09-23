6 Best Soothing Evening Yoga Poses and Exercises to Try

Yoga positions are incredibly soothing, assisting the body in relieving stress and physical tension in the muscles.

After a long day, all one wants to do is have dinner and sleep. Performing some soothing yoga positions in the evening, though, can help you feel better, sleep better, and be more energized the next day.

So, without further ado, here's a look at some yoga poses that can help you relax.

Yoga Poses for Relaxing Evening

Here are six interesting but simple yoga poses to help you unwind and relax after a busy day:

1) Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

This pose stretches the hamstrings and calves while also improving blood flow to the brain and relieving chronic back pain.

To do this yoga pose:

Place your hands and feet on the mat to assume the table stance. Maintain a neutral spine. (The back creates a table top, while the hands and feet make the legs.)

Continue to breathe normally. Lift your hips up while straightening your knees and elbows as you exhale. Your body should resemble an inverted 'V'.

Maintain a shoulder-width distance between your hands and hip-width distance between your feet. The toes should point forward. The ears should be in contact with your inner arms.

Take deep, lengthy breaths, and maintain your focus on your navel.

Exhale, and return to table stance by bending your knees. Relax.

2) Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This pose improves blood circulation, alleviates neck and shoulder stiffness, and reduces weariness and tension. It also aids in the relief of back discomfort.

To do this pose:

Begin by lying on your stomach on the mat.

Place your palms directly beneath your shoulders on the ground. Your elbows should be tucked into your sides, and back should be straight.

Maintain a neutral neck position while looking down at the mat. Your pubic bone should be in contact with the floor.

Inhale deeply, and elevate your chest off the floor. Pull your shoulders back and lower ribs to the floor. Your elbows should be tucked in rather than flying out to one side.

Maintain a neutral neck position, and avoid looking up. Maintain your focus on the ground.

Once you've mastered this pose, try straightening your arms and rolling your head as far back, as that will go to give the back a deeper stretch.

3) Prasarita Padottanasana

The Prasarita Padottanasana stretches the legs, back, and arms deeply. It also improves blood circulation to the brain and is very soothing.

To do this yoga pose:

Assume Tadasana, and gradually widen the space between your legs till they are 3-4 feet apart.

Keep your feet parallel to each other. The toes may be pointing inward somewhat.

Inhale deeply, and raise your arms to your sides, parallel to the floor.

Breathe out, and bend your torso forward at the hip joint while keeping the spine straight.

Place your hands on the floor immediately beneath your shoulders after your torso is parallel to the ground.

As you exhale, try to bend farther to bring your head closer to the floor in between your hands.

Engage your thighs actively to activate your quadriceps. To get a good stretch, press your hands to the floor.

Inhale and extend your arms to the sides. Lift your torso slowly while keeping your back flat.

Exhale and return to Tadasana by lowering your arms to your sides.

4) Eka Pada Rajakapotasana

Also called the pigeon posture, it's a hip opener and forward bend that targets the thighs, groin, back, piriformis, and psoas muscles. It's an excellent antidote to long hours of sitting.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin with the downward facing dog, and step your right leg forward, as though you're into a lunge.

On the outside of your right hand, bend your right knee to the floor. Your right foot should face your left hand.

Lower your left knee to the mat so that your left leg is flat on the floor. Your left toe should be pointed straight back.

The hips should be squared to the front of the mat.

Bring your torso down into a forward bend over your right leg, if that's comfortable.

As much as possible, keep your hips square and weight balanced equally on both sides. Your brow should be pointing down at the floor.

Return to a standing position, placing your hands in line with your hips.

Curl your left toes on the floor, and walk back into the downward facing dog to exit the pose.

Repeat the stance with the opposite leg.

5) Malasana (Garland Pose)

The Malasana expands the hips and groins and is frequently recommended to people who spend a lot of time sitting on chairs. This position relaxes the lower body muscles and strengthens the feet and ankles.

To do this yoga pose:

Place your feet hip-width apart on the mat.

To complete a full squat, bend your knees, and lower your buttocks to the floor.

You may extend your toes slightly to the outside.

Bring your hands together in the Anjali mudra (prayer position) with your upper arms.

Your hands should ideally be in the center of your chest, parallel to the floor. The pressure from your elbows should aid in the opening of your knees.

Straighten your spine, and keep your shoulders relaxed and away from your ears.

Hold the asana for five breaths before straightening the legs.

6) Ananda Balasana (Happy Baby Pose)

This pose stretches the inner thighs, hamstrings, and groin while opening the hips. It also relieves stress and exhaustion while calming you down.

To do this yoga pose:

Find a neutral spine position by lying down on your mat with your back down.

Raise your legs, but keep your hips down as you pull your knees toward your chest. Your tailbone should be flat on the ground.

The soles should be facing the ceiling.

Wrap your two index fingers around your big toes, and gently pull down. As you relax, your hips will be released, enabling your knees to come closer to your chest.

Allow yourself to relax and breathe deeply. Take advantage of the hamstring stretch.

Allow your back to sink into the floor. Simply be a happy baby.

Let us know which of these ultimate soothing yoga positions is your favorite.

