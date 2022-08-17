6 Best Stairmaster Exercises and Workouts to Burn Calories Fast

For most people, the stair climber is not just a machine to burn calories but also an effective way to exercise.

It's a convenient way to get in your cardio and toning, all at the same time, but how do you use it for maximum results? Here are some ideas:

Best Stairmaster Exercises to Burn Calories

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Basic Step

The Basic Step is the simplest of all stair climbing exercises. It's ideal for beginners and people who have never used a stair climber before.

To do it, simply step on and off the machine for about 30 seconds at a time, and rest for 60 seconds in between each set. Repeat this movement ten times over the course of ten minutes.

You can do this at a high incline setting to increase intensity or at a low incline setting if you're looking to maintain your heart rate while burning calories as efficiently as possible. If you're using handrails for support, consider taking them off after five minutes so that they don't interfere with your workout.

2) Stair Climbing

To climb stairs on a Stairmaster, you must first adjust the machine. Here are some tips on how to do this exercise:

The stride is about six inches and the speed should be set at around 10 miles per hour. Always keep your back straight, and bend your knees when climbing stairs.

Increase the intensity of your workout by adding more steps or increasing speed settings if possible.

If you're not able to climb stairs with good form on a Stairmaster, try doing it on level ground instead till you're able to do so safely.

3) Side Stepping

Side stepping is a great way to burn calories when you're on a Stairmaster. Side-stepping is moving your body from side to side while standing on the machine, instead of moving forward and backward.

You can do side stepping with any of these exercises:

Step to the right and hop Step to the right and jump Step to the right and squat Step to the right and lunge (step one foot back as you lunge) Step to the left and reach forward with both arms outstretched for balance (this can be done with or without weights)

Here's how to do sidestepping on a stairmaster:

Sidestepping will allow you to work laterally. Face the right or left direction, and grab the rails in front of you.

Move up sideways while holding on to the rails. Adjust the inclination to make it tougher or easier.

4) Plyometric Step Training

If you want to quickly lose weight and tone your thighs, plyometrics can help you achieve your goals.

Plyometric workouts are high-intensity exercises that involve explosive movements or jumps. They're great for building muscle mass, as well as increasing balance, coordination, and agility. You'll also burn a lot of calories with plyometric training.

A plyometric step is a small platform (usually less than 24 inches high) that's placed over the top of another surface such as stairs or boxes. These platforms allow you to do jumps both up and down with more stability than if you were jumping off the ground directly into a lunge position. They require less space in general too.

5) Power Climbing

If you want to get the most out of your stair master workout, you’ll need to focus on the lower body. By doing so, you will burn more calories and build muscle at the same time. This is how it works:

Use your arms to help propel yourself up each step, but don't lean back or use the rails.

Don't let your knees come higher than your hips, as that will strain them unnecessarily.

6) Reverse Stepping

Reverse stepping is a great way to work your hamstrings and glutes, but it's also good for the calves. If you're short on time or just want a quick workout, reverse stepping is a great option.

This exercise can be done with or without a handrail. To do this move:

Start in an athletic stance with feet hip-width apart, with toes pointed straight ahead and knees slightly bent. You should feel like you have a good balance in this position (if not; adjust your stance accordingly).

Take one step back while lowering into a squat position as if going downstairs backwards; keep the chest up and shoulders back throughout the entire movement (don't let them slump forward).

Set the machine to the desired inclination.

Facing the opposite side, begin walking down the stair climbers. Hold on to the rails for support.

Adjust the settings as you may need to toggle it to ensure you're getting the most out of your workout.

Takeaway

When incorporated into a regular exercise routine, the stair climber can burn calories and increase your cardiovascular endurance.

Stairclimbing is a great way to burn calories and lose weight. It an be used as a cardio workout for the legs, core, arms, and shoulders. This exercise also works your cardiovascular system by increasing heart rate and respiration. Stair climbing can be incorporated into any exercise routine to create variety and challenge yourself further when you're working out at home or at the gym

Stairmaster workouts can be very effective when incorporating into your regular exercise routine. They're an easy way to burn calories and the best part about them is that you can do them anywhere. If you're looking for an alternative workout to help improve your overall health, look no further than stairmaster exercises.

Edited by Bhargav