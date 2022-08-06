6 Best Step Platform Exercises to Get Toned

Adjustable step platforms are a way to get in shape and stay in shape. These compact workout tools are portable and easy to use.

An adjustable gym bench is easy to transport and store, making it a great home gym addition if you have limited space. The best part is that they’re versatile and can be used for a variety of exercises. If you want to improve your fitness level, take a look at what you can do on an adjustable step platform.

Step Platform Exercises for Toned Body

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) High Knee March

The High Knee March is a step platform exercise that gets your blood flowing and warms up the muscles you use for more strenuous movements in your physical activity routine.

To do a high knee march:

Facing forward, stand up straight, and put your arms down by your side.

Lift your right leg using your left arm to help you go up as high as you can while keeping your torso upright.

When you return to the starting position, repeat this movement on the opposite side to complete one repetition.

2) Low Step-Up

This step platform is a great step exercise for seniors and people with low fitness level or as a good warm-up for more advanced steps. Increase the tempo to increase the stress on your heart, lungs and cardiovascular system.

To do a low step-up:

Place the box in front of you with your arms at your sides.

Step onto the box with your right foot, and step onto the box with your left foot.

Place your right foot back on the floor first, followed by your left.

Repeat for desired repetitions, leading with your alternate foot first, and repeat for as long as you wish.

3) High Knee and Push

A high knee step platform exercise is one of the best you can do. It works multiple muscles groups at once through a functional motion, including your core, chest and quads. This exercise is great for toning, cardio and endurance.

Here's how you do it:

Start by standing in front of a step box, with your arms down by your side.

Step forward with your right foot, and place it on the left side of the step box, positioning the toes so they're at a 45-degree angle.

Using your planted foot for stability, drive up with your opposite leg, bending the knee so that it moves toward your chest.

At the same time, pull up on both arms till they're extended above your head.

Release in a controlled movement, and repeat on the opposite side.

4) Centre Hop and Squat

Try adding the centre hop and squat exercise into your step workout. It works all the major muscle groups in the legs, lower back and core while putting your fitness level to the test.

To do a centre hop and squat:

Stand on a step with one foot on either side of the small end of the step.

Jump up with both feet, aiming to land in the middle of the step with your feet touching or close to touching.

Quickly spring your feet back off the step, and drop into a squat on top of it with good form.

5) Row and Lift

The best step box exercises for back, glutes, hamstrings and core involve the row and lift. It's like high knees and push-ups in reverse, ensuring you're reaching all your muscle groups.

Here's how it's done:

Stand behind a plyometric box, with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Place your right foot on the left side of the box, with your toes facing at about a 45-degree angle.

Raise your arms in front of you without bending your elbows.

Lift your left leg up behind you as high as you can go while lowering your arms down to their lowest point, which is at right angle to your body.

Repeat this movement on the other side.

6) Hop and Jack

The Hop and jack is a unique step platform cardio and leg workout you can do at home or outside. The best part is that it isn't just a cardio routine, as it also helps you tone your glutes, hamstrings and quads. It's the perfect addition to your overall fitness plan.

To do a hop and jack:

Start with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, with the box in front of you.

Take a small step forward with one foot; quickly step together, and jump back out.

Repeat this exercise twice before jumping forward with both feet shoulder width apart onto the box.

As you land, squat down with your arms in front of you and hands together; spring up and step back to the starting position.

Takeaway

The fact that there are so many ways to use an exercise step means it’s a piece of equipment every person can benefit from. The versatility of the product makes it easy to integrate into your fitness routine.

­­­The best part is that you don’t need to be a gym-goer or be a fitness fanatic to use a gym bench. In fact, anyone can do this exercise and get the optimum results. Whether you wish to lose weight or gain muscle, there are step platform exercises for everyone.

