6 Best Stomach Exercises for Women to Get Stronger Abs

Stomach exercises are the way to go if you want to build a stronger abs, which impacts everything you do, ranging from weights you lift in the gym to daily activities, such as walking, bending, and more.

A strong core helps you with climbing, hiking, swimming, running, and the list goes on. To build strong abdominals, you need to perform stomach exercises that target all the muscles in the core region.

Best and Effective Stomach Exercises for Strong Core

We have curated a list of the six best stomach exercises women can do to build a strong core. Not only can these exercises help in building stronger abs, but they can also help you get enhanced and defined abdominals. Let's get started:

1) Hip Lift

Hip lifts are one of the most efficient stomach exercises that can help you build stronger abs by targeting the deep abdominal and hip muscles.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back before lifting your legs up till your feet are pointed towards the ceiling and positioned about perpendicular to your body. Tighten your abdomen, and raise your hips a few inches off the ground with your arms pressed at the sides. Bring your hips back to the starting position, and repeat.

2) Scissor Kick

Scissor kicks can help in getting stronger abs by engaging all the muscles in the core region as well as strengthening and toning the leg muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by lying flat on the ground with your back upright and hands pressed at the sides. Lift your legs together slightly off the ground, squeezing the abdominals. Start the scissoring movement by bringing your right leg over your left and vice versa. Repeat. Quicken the pace to feel a burn in your abdomen.

3) Dead Bug

Dead bugs can help in building stronger abs by targeting the arms, legs, and core. They're amongst the best stomach exercises to tone the stomach.

How to do it?

Start off in a lying position on the ground with your legs together, and raise them at hip height. Keep your arms extended towards the ceiling at shoulder level in a reverse tabletop position.

Bring your left hand towards the ground, keeping it straight while extending the right leg towards the ground. Hover them above the ground. Swap positions of your hands and legs, and repeat the exercise.

4) V-sit

V-sits can burn the core muscles by complete engagement.

How to do it?

Start off by lying down with your back straight against the ground with your legs extended in front of you. Sit up by raising your upper body off the ground and bringing your knees towards the chest so that the hands and ankles are in a side-to-side position. Bring your body back to the ground. Repeat.

5) Toe Touch

Toe touches target the deep abdominal muscles along with torching fat.

How to do it?

Start off by lying down on the ground with your back straight against the floor before bringing both legs together and straight to hip height, with the heels pointed straight towards the ceiling. Straighten your arms at the shoulder, and raise your chest off the ground to touch your heels with your hands. Repeat.

6) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers can help build stronger abs and burn a high number of calories.

How to do it?

Assume a high plank position on the ground with your palms just underneath the shoulders. Keep your core engaged, back upright, legs extended at the back, and body in a straight line.

Bring one knee towards your chest and the other one in a standing position before quickly swapping the positions of the legs. Quicken the pace as you get the hang of the exercise. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned stomach exercises are some of the best and most effective ones to get a strong core. They target all the muscles in the core region, such as the obliques, deep abdominals, transverse abdominis, and more.

Regularly performing these exercises can help you get defined and shredded abdominal muscles.

These exercises are extremely versatile; they do not require any type of equipment and can be easily done at home. Considering the above factors, you should give these workouts a shot and incorporate them in your daily routine.

