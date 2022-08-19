6 Best Strength Training Exercises for Cyclists

As a competitive cyclist, you always strive to improve your performance. Increased power, improved sprint times, and longer and efficient pedaling demand the best out of your body. For this purpose, you can do a number of exercises that are quite popular in gyms, such as climbing machines, which will prepare you for success on the bike.

Exercises to Build Strength for Cycling

Whether you're wish to up your game before a tournament or simply looking to prep a notch higher for a local club ride, you should add exercises that will help increase your strength, power, and movement while riding your bike. It doesn't stop there, adding extra weights to your normal routine will also help with the all-important technique of riding off the back.

1. Lunges

Lunges are a great exercise for cyclists who want to improve their on-bike power. They work the hips, quads, and hamstrings, so they're perfect for those wanting to work out at home.

Here's how you should do it:

Standing upright, take a step forward with your right leg.

Bend your left leg until the knee almost touches the floor.

If this is too difficult at first, start by lightly touching the knee to the ground.

Push back up into a standing position using your right foot. Repeat with your other leg and then continue to alternate legs, completing 10 reps on each leg.

2. Kettlebell Swing

The kettlebell swing is an effective exercise for cyclists to build endurance and pedal stroke. Fully extend your hips at the top of the swing using your core and glutes to generate power.

Here's how you should do it:

Pick a weight you're comfortable with and stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Hold the kettlebell firmly in two hands between your legs and in one fluid motion swing the kettlebell up to chest height.

Control the weight as it falls back down, hinging your hips them allow it to swing back between your legs.

3. Deadlifts

Deadlifts are an excellent exercise to help you become stronger, faster and more agile. Theyhelp activate your leg, back and core muscles, which will give you overall muscle strength and power.

Here's how you should do it:

Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart, then bend your knees and squat down to grip the barbell.

When you're in position, make sure your forearms are touching the outsides of your thighs, shins lightly touching the barbell.

Next, push your shoulders back and lift the bar off the ground until it's level with your thighs.

Start off light and perfect your technique.

Don't jerk the bar off the ground; feel for tension against the weights and lift with a steady, fluid motion keeping it as close to your body as possible.

4. Burpees

The burpee is a simple but effective full-body exercise for cyclists that can be performed almost anywhere. A few key movements and some short bursts of cardio combine to make one of the best indoor cycling warm-ups.

Here's how you should do it:

Get into a squatting position with your feet at least shoulder-width apart.

Then, kick your legs back into a push-up position and immediately hop your feet forward so you're in a squat again.

From this position, spring up into a jump, throwing your arms up high. Land and repeat.

Try doing variations on the basic burpee exercise. For example, add an extra push-up when you kick your legs back toward the starting position.

5. Squats

Squats are useful for a cyclist as they work all the main muscles in the legs, increasing flexibility, and aiding athletic movement.

Here's how you should do it:

Position your feet shoulder-width apart and lower yourself into a sitting position by bending the knees and pushing the hips back.

Attempt to go as deep as possible, but keep your feet flat on the floor.

Hold this position for a few seconds and then return to a standing position. Repeat several times.

6. Pull-Ups

Pull-ups are a great exercise for building upper body strength, and they're useful for cyclists because they help you pull yourself up from the saddle. Having a pull-up bar at home is something simple to have, and it costs next to nothing.

Here's how you should do it:

If you can't pull your own body weight, try assisted pull-ups by placing your foot or knee in a resistance band to take some weight off your arms.

Once you've mastered this exercise, vary it by trying different grip positions: overarm, underarm, wide and narrow grip, and so on.

You might also want to try jumping pull-ups; jump up, grab the bar then slowly lower yourself, and repeat.

Takeaway

Cyclists who want to improve their performance should take to effective strength training exercises. By doing these 6 workouts consistently, you can boost your endurance, improve your muscle strength, and add agility in your action when you’re on the bike.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these workouts? Yes! No, never did. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore