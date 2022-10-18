6 Best Strength Training Exercises to Shrink Belly Fat Quickly

The best strength training exercises to shrink belly fat are the ones that work the entire body. These movements use a combination of upper and lower body moves, which forces the muscles to work in unison. They also require more than just brute force.

They increase your energy expenditure and help burn more calories during the workout. So if you're ready to see results quickly, take the following moves into consideration:

Strength Training Exercises

Here's a look at six such exercises:

#1 Standing Overhead Press

It's a great way to fire up the core and shoulder muscles. To do this exercise, you'll need a barbell and weights (or dumbbells).

The standing overhead press is one of the best exercises for building your shoulders. It's also a very effective way to target the upper back and core muscles as well.

Here's how you do it:

Hold the weight with both hands at shoulder height either side of your head.

Extend your arms straight up till they're parallel with the floor before lowering them back down again to complete one rep. You may do 10-20 reps per set.

If you don't have access to dumbbells or a barbell, try using kettlebells instead.

#2 Kettlebell Swing

The kettlebell swing is a very effective way to burn belly fat. It's easy to learn, builds muscle and strength, and uses all the muscles at once — from the core through the arms — so there's no wasted energy or time.

The kettlebell swing can help you lose weight by improving metabolism and increasing the number of calories you burn during and after workouts. It can also improve flexibility in the hips, lower back, and shoulders while strengthening the entire body.

#3 Burpee

Burpees are one of the best exercises to strengthen the lower body, increase heart rate, and burn tons of calories in a short time. As this exercise involves many different muscles — including those in the core — you get an intense workout that melts away fat quickly.

Here's how it's done:

Begin in a push-up position with hands about shoulder-width apart, legs extended behind you with feet together.

Lower into a squat position till the thighs are parallel to the floor, and place your hands on the floor next to your feet.

Jump your feet back into the plank pose (so you're balancing on your toes and forearms).

Lower down into the push-up position again. Repeat for as many reps as you can.

#4 Plank to Push-up

Here's how it's done:

To begin, find yourself a nice, sturdy surface to place your hands and feet on. Make sure that the surface is not slippery: you don't want to slip.

Start by placing one hand on the ground; and place your other hand down on top of that (this will form a triangle with both arms).

Extend out your legs behind you till they're straightened as much as possible without overly bending at either knee joint. You should be in what's called an 'upright' position — like someone doing a plank pose in yoga.

Hold this position for as long as possible while maintaining proper form.

Keep your shoulders pulled back and head lifted up high. Don't let those hips sag towards the floor.

Once you've reached the failure point where holding the plank for any longer is impossible for any reason — do ten push-ups before you roll over onto all fours and start again.

Do three sets each day due to its lack of equipment needed, which makes it easy even when you're on the go.

#5 Single Leg Romanian Deadlift

The single leg Romanian deadlift is a variation of the traditional Romanian deadlift, which targets the muscles in the legs.

When doing this exercise, you will stand on one leg holding a dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand. The weight should be held in front of your body, with both arms extended straight out to either side at shoulder height.

Here's how it's done:

Bend over by pushing your hips back (without letting them drop).

Keep your chest up and shoulders back as much as possible without arching too much or rounding too much at the lower back.

As you bend over, keep the knee bent slightly, and reach toward that knee with the weights till they're just below hip level (or as far as possible).

Slowly push yourself back up while keeping tension on both sides of the body throughout the entire movement. Make sure to keep breathing all along.

#6 Barbell Back Squat

The squat is a great compound exercise that targets the quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

The barbell back squat is a variation of the traditional squat and involves lifting heavy objects against gravity. It's important to note that there are different types of squats. However, they all have similar benefits, such as improving balance, mobility, and strength.

This exercise also works the core muscles and the upper body when holding onto a barbell or dumbbells while standing upright with your feet shoulder-width apart at hip height (or higher if you're going low).

The back squat allows you to use heavier weights compared to other types of squats, as it puts less stress on the knees by keeping them at an angle throughout the movement.

Takeaway

If you want to lose belly fat and keep it off, you need to exercise, and eat right. Exercise is an important part of any weight loss programme, as it helps burn calories, improve metabolism, and build muscle and strength.

The aforementioned exercises are great for beginners looking for something simple that still yields results quickly.

Poll : How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes