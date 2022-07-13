6 Best Stretching Exercises You Can Do for Hamstring Tightness

The term 'hamstring' refers to three distinct muscles that run from the hip to the knee at the back of the leg. We can walk, run and jump with the aid of this muscle group.

It's important to maintain flexibility in the hamstrings, as they're used frequently in daily activities like walking. People who stretch are less likely to suffer from muscular tears and strains. Your hamstrings will probably feel tight and sore at some point if you perform lower body exercises.

What causes tight hamstrings? Sometimes, all it takes is DNA. Hamstrings and muscle tightness, in general, is a problem for certain people. However, most of the time, it's because of the kinds of things you do during the course of a day.

How to Release Hamstring Tightness with Stretching Exercises?

Stretching can help the hamstrings release the irksome (and almost painful) stiffness. Ideally, your physical activity should vary so that your hamstrings don't get overworked every day.

For example, you may incorporate yoga into your routine by mixing it up with your cardio days. Stretching comes into play here, though. It's a strategy to avoid tight hamstrings when engaging in daily activities or exercise.

Additionally, adding hamstring stretches to your routine has a lot of benefits. You may begin by using it to improve your general flexibility.

In theory, that should help you avoid getting hurt as well as reduce common stressors, like lower back pain, and trouble while climbing stairs, moving groceries, or bending over.

On that note, here's a look at six exercise for hamstring stiffness:

1) Single Hamstring Stretch

Start off by doing this quick hamstring stretch. Proceed with caution if you have sciatica or lower back discomfort, as this workout could strain your spine.

Here’s how to do it:

Straighten both legs while you sit on the ground.

Bend as far as you can at the waist, keeping your knees straight, and reach forward with your arms extended.

For 15 to 30 seconds, maintain this posture.

Return to your starting position with calmness.

2) Toe Touching

Touching your toes is an exercise you can do to stretch your hamstrings. Stand; slant your hips forward, and try to reach your fingertips to your toes.

Here’s how to do it:

The sitting bones should be raised upward. The hamstring muscles grow longer, as a result.

The hips should be squarely above the feet. You shouldn't have your buttocks behind your feet, which makes the stretch less effective.

Consider utilising a table or other surface to assist you in standing back up if your core muscles are weak.

3) Standing Hamstring Stretch

There are a few reasons why you might not feel secure lying down and rising from the floor. You might have a pregnancy, an accident or pain, for instance.

Try a one-legged stretch for your hamstrings in that case. Standing still can enable you to perform this exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

Lean out one leg. Hold straight back. Your hips should bend as you bring your chest towards your thigh. The knee should bend on the opposing leg.

Go just as far as you can without experiencing discomfort, strain or trembling. Hold on to a piece of furniture or a wall if you require more support.

4) Lunging Hamstring Stretch

Stretching the hip flexor on the opposite side as well as tight hamstrings is made easy with this modified lunge.

Here’s how to do it:

Lunge forward with your right leg and your left heel elevated.

To frame your right foot, lower your palms to the ground. Hold the position for three seconds.

Send your hips back, and slowly straighten your right leg while maintaining a long spine. Hold the position.

Perform three to five reps.

5) Lying Hamstring Stretch

This hamstring stretch is particularly beneficial for runners who frequently overwork their legs without giving them a chance to cool down.

Here’s how to do it:

Wrap a towel or resistance band around the ball of your right foot while lying face up on the ground.

Stretch the leg up straight slowly. Keep your opposing leg flat on the ground and both knees straight.

Stretching the calf and hamstring relaxes the ankle.

6) Glute Kickback

One of the simplest stretches is the glute kickback. It can be done anywhere and any time.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin on all fours, with your knees hip-width apart and hands beneath your shoulders on the mat.

Lift one leg so that the front is parallel to the ground, and extend it straight out behind you.

Kick your heel towards your glute while controlling the curl; hold for two seconds, and gradually extend back out.

Try to maintain a constant pace during both flexion and extension.

Spend 30 seconds in this stance before switching to the other leg.

Perform five to ten repetitions.

