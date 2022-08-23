6 Best Thigh Slimming Exercises for Women

If you're looking to slim down your thighs, you've probably already tried exercises like crunches and squats.

While these exercises are great for toning the abs and glutes, they don't do much for your thigh fat. If you want to get rid of those stubborn bulges, try incorporating some of the following moves into your workout routine:

Best Thigh Slimming Exercises for Women

Here's a look at six such workouts:

#1 Squat

Squats are a great way to sculpt your legs. They target the glutes and hamstrings while also strengthening the core and lower back. You'll look more toned and defined in jeans when you master this exercise.

To perform squats, stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Lower into a squat by bending from the hips till the thighs are parallel to the floor; then rise up again. Repeat for 30 seconds.

If that's too easy for you, try adding some weight in the form of dumbbells or barbells. The beauty of squats lies in the plethora of variations you can do, each designed to cater to a specific need.

Barbell squats can build immense lower body muscle in the quads and make your legs look ridiculously toned while serving an added benefit of building muscle in the body.

#2 Single Leg Lunge

Here's how to perform single-leg lunges:

Start off by performing a lunge.

Make sure your back stays straight, and the front knee does not go over the ankle.

Hold this position for 30 seconds, and repeat ten times per leg.

#3 Fire Hydrant

Here's how to do fire hydrants:

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart and toes pointed out, with knees slightly bent.

Raise one knee as you bring the opposite elbow up towards your waistline. As you lower that leg back down, switch sides, and do the same with the other arm or leg.

Keep alternating sides throughout the exercise, keeping a steady pace.

Repeat eight times on each side for one set; build up to two sets at a time for an awesome workout.

#4 Hip Thrust

Here's how it's done:

Sit on the edge of a bench or chair, with both feet planted firmly on the ground, knees bent at 90 degrees, and hips parallel to the floor.

Don't let your belly protrude over your thighs. Keep it tucked in toward your spine so that you can feel a nice contraction in the outermost muscles of your legs (glutes) as you raise them up and down.

Take a loaded barbell, and place some kind of foam or padding on your hip or the point of contact with the bar.

Once the barbell is in place, thrust as hard as you can, and lift the weight up.

Extend upwards till your back and glutes are parallel to the floor.

Bring your body back down, and perform for as many reps as you can.

#5 Standing Hip Extension

To perform standing hip extensions:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lift your right leg straight out to the side, keeping it straight and parallel to the floor.

Bend at the waist, and lower your torso till it's parallel to the floor, if possible.

Hold for a second or two before returning to an upright position and repeating with your left leg.

#6 Leg Extension

Leg extensions should be performed like leg curls. Use a weight that allows you to complete 8-12 reps but not more than 30 seconds of rest between sets.

As with most lower body exercises, it's important not to overexert yourself, which could cause soreness or injury.

To do a leg extension:

Sit on the machine with your back straight, feet flat on the platform, and knees bent at 90 degrees so that the tops of your thighs are parallel with the floor.

Slowly lower one leg down till it's just above parallel with the floor (it will likely be slightly higher than your other leg).

Pause for 1-2 seconds at this position before pressing upward as fast as possible till you're back in the starting position.

Once again pause for 1-2 seconds before performing another rep.

Takeaway

We hope you’ve found this article helpful in learning about a few exercises you can do to slim down your thighs.

Remember that these are just some of the best exercises out there. So don’t limit yourself to the workouts here. Keep an open mind when trying new movements, and remember that any activity that gets you moving (and sweating) will help keep those muscles toned and tone those thighs at the same time.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you train legs? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav