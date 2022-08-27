6 Best Trampoline Exercises For Weight Loss

You might think that trampolines are just for kids, but they’re actually a great way to exercise. From high knees and crisscrosses to burpees, these fun moves will get your heart rate up while sculpting your muscles and boosting your metabolism.

For the uninitiated, given below are superb trampoline exercises that'll whip you into shape.

Best Trampoline Exercises For Weight Loss

1) High Knees

To perform high knee exercises, start by standing with your feet together. Then, lift one leg up in front of you and pump your arms at the same time. Try to keep a straight back but don’t lean too forward or let your knees come in front of your toes and arms.

If you have trouble keeping up with this exercise, it might be because you are not doing it correctly. To ensure correct posture:

Keep your knees high

Keep pumping those arms as hard as possible

Don't lean too far forward

2) Jump squats

Jump squats are an effective trampoline cardio exercise that you can do without additional weights. Coupled with that, they're great for building strength and toning your muscles. They’re a great way to burn fat, increase your metabolism and improve your balance.

To perform jump squats:

Stand on the trampoline facing away from the safety netting with feet shoulder-width apart. Keep core engaged to protect back and spine.

Bend knees slightly with hands at the sides or behind your head. Jump up and down as high as possible for 30 seconds, then relax for one minute before repeating three more times or until the desired number of sets has been completed.

3) Crisscross

Crisscross is a great exercise that helps build strength in the upper body, as well as core muscles like the abs and lower back. It also improves balance when done outside of the trampoline. Being a low impact activity, the risk of injury is fairly low.

Follow these steps for this exercise:

Start in a push-up position with your hands on the floor and feet on the trampoline.

Your arms should be straight, and your back should be flat.

Spread your legs apart so they're at an angle of roughly 45 degrees to each other, then bring them together and repeat for a set number of reps (or continuously).

Do this exercise two to four times per week for 10 to 20 minutes each time.

4) Hip twists

This is one of the best trampoline exercises to help you lose weight and tone your oblique muscles. You can do this exercise on the floor as well. This is where you'll feel the burn.

To do this exercise:

Get into a push-up position with your hands underneath your shoulders and feet on the side of the trampoline mat (if possible).

Now rotate from one side to another, bringing your hips around in a circular motion for about 15 seconds in each direction before switching directions.

5) Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks is a great warm-up exercise. They get your blood flowing, which can help improve your performance and prevent injuries. You can do jumping jacks by yourself or with a partner.

This is a great way to get active in an indoor setting when it's too cold outside for other types of aerobic activity. Furthermore, jumping jacks can be done by people of any age group.

The key is to find an appropriate level of intensity that allows you to exercise safely while still getting results. Follow these steps for the perfect set of jumping jacks:

Begin by jumping up and down and bringing your arms out while doing so.

As you jump, spread your legs out and bring your arms wide over your head.

Create a cross shape with your whole body.

6) Burpees

Burpees are a compound movement that involves a squat and push-up. They're an excellent full-body exercise that will get you moving quickly and easily.

To perform a burpee:

Start in an upright position with your hands on your hips.

Lower down into a squatting position by bending at the knees until your thighs are parallel to the trampoline surface, then extend your legs behind you and place your hands on the floor for support.

Immediately bring yourself back up into a standing position so that you're facing forward again, jump up as high as possible, then land back in the original starting position with arms above your head.

Repeat this sequence as quickly as possible for 20 reps (or more if needed).

Conclusion

Remember that the best way to lose weight is by eating healthy and exercising regularly. If you have a trampoline at home, then it’s time to get started. The trampoline is simply a great way to increase your heart rate and burn calories while having fun at the same time.

