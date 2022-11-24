6 Best Trap Bar Exercises for Strength and Endurance

Even though we immediately think about trap bar deadlifts when we talk about trap bar exercises, it is important to understand that the trap bar can be used for more than just deadlifting.

It has numerous purposes, just like other equipment at the gym. Your workouts can be improved by adopting exercise variants. In fact, trap bar exercises can lessen the strain on your spine, which will make it simpler for you to lift more weight, which is essential for mass and strength gain.

What Are the Best Trap Bar Exercises?

The placement of weight on the trap bar itself contributes to its adaptability. Unlike a barbell, which has its weight either in front or behind you, a trap bar has its weight evenly distributed on both sides of you. This provides you with additional stability, so you can perform workouts like lunges or the farmer's walk.

Here’s a list of trap bar exercises you should include in your routine:

1) Trap Bar Suitcase Carry

This trap bar exercise version works for your entire body, especially your grip and core stability.

Here’s how to do it:

To begin, load a lightweight onto the bar's ends.

You can raise the weight after becoming accustomed to carrying the trap bar.

Put the trap bar on its side and grasp it with one hand like you would a suitcase.

Raise the trap bar off the ground by focusing on your core.

Walk steadily from one end of the room to the other.

2) Trap Bar Floor Press

Try performing the floor press with a trap bar rather than a barbell or dumbbell. Without running the risk of shoulder rotation, the triceps, shoulders, and pecs will receive an excellent workout with this trap bar exercise.

Instructions to follow:

On the squat rack, position the trap bar on a low post.

To be able to pick up the weight while lying down, position yourself underneath the rack.

With your legs up and your feet flat on the ground, you should be lying flat on your back.

Use the low grips on the trap bar at first since the high handles will make it more difficult.

Take the bar out of the rack, start pressing it up, pause for a second, lower it to your chest, then repeat.

3) Trap Bar Bent Over Row

For any lifter who wants to concentrate on their lats and upper back, the bent-over row is a great workout. Additionally, those who might encounter back pain will benefit from this trap bar exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

As you take a position in the middle of the trap bar, make sure your feet are roughly shoulder-width apart.

Now, lean forward at the hips and stoop to grasp the handles.

Make sure to maintain a straight back, drive your butt back, and maintain your chest while hanging onto the trap bar's grips.

Pull the bar up now by utilizing your back muscles. Hold the exercise until it reaches its peak for one second.

Allow the weight to gradually come down to complete the rep.

4) Trap Bar Reverse Lunges

Compared to forward lunges, reverse lunges are much easier on the knees. It is one of the best types of lunges to get toned legs. They also put more of an emphasis on your glutes and hamstrings than standard lunges do.

Here are the steps to follow for this trap bar exercise:

Holding your trap bar by your side, stand with your feet about hip-width apart.

Pull your shoulders back, brace your core, and do so.

Kneel down with a slight bend.

Take a step back, squat, and lower your back knee until it is just an inch off the ground.

With your back leg, take a step forward before going back to the beginning position.

On the other side, repeat.

5) Trap Bar Overhead Press

To perform this trap bar exercise, you need to know the correct form for doing a barbell overhead press.

You must perform overhead presses if you want shoulders that are stronger and more muscular. The overhead press with a barbell or dumbbell is excellent, but you can also use a trap bar to train your delts.

Instructions to follow:

In a squat rack, position your trap bar so that it is slightly below shoulder level.

Unrack the bar by ducking inside it, grabbing the handles, and bracing your core.

Push the bar straight up and over your head without moving your legs.

Reverse the process and lower the bar until your hands are around shoulder height.

Rerack the bar and then push yourself back up.

6) Trap Bar Squats

The trap bar squat can be utilized to work every major muscle in the lower body. Additionally, since you won't have to carry a bar on your back, this trap bar exercise is beneficial for people with shoulder discomfort.

Here’s how to do it:

First, take a stance similar to a deadlift by stepping inside the trap bar.

Squat and take hold of the trap bar's neutral handles.

Once you're fully upright, drive with your legs while bracing your core.

To complete the rep, carefully let go of the bar.

Conclusion

Due to the trap bar's grip being on your side rather than in front of you, deadlifts and other comparable workouts are much more comfortable. In essence, this offers your shoulders a little extra room to move about more comfortably.

